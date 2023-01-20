ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Candles recalled over combustion risk after injury reported

By Jacob Burbrink
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr9l4_0kLiNfEm00

DUBLIN, Calif. ( WXIN ) — Candles sold at Ross Stores nationwide are being recalled after someone was injured when a candle combusted, breaking its glass container.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves about 5,800 Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles. They were sold from August 2022 through October 2022 in Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove scents.

More than 60,000 vacuums recalled because they could catch fire

The recalled candles were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The CPSC said the scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQ09b_0kLiNfEm00
(Photo: CPSC)
(Photo: CPSC)

The recall was initiated after Ross received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking. So far, one minor injury has been reported. The following products are subject to recall:

Product Name Color SKU Number
Spiced Apple & Rosewood Red 400244981194
Cedarwood & Clove White 400244981200

Anyone with the recalled candles should stop using them and return them to a Ross location for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Ross Stores at 800-335-1115 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Body of missing Pennsylvania mother found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead.” After a two weeks of […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Winter returns to the region today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Erie is investigating a retail theft on Jan. 19. At around 2 p.m., police responded to Walmart at 1825 Buffalo Road where a woman allegedly stole about $70 in merchandise and fled in a gray Buick. Anyone with information can contact Trooper Brett Thompson at (814) 898-1641.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Crews respond to wreck on I-90

Crews were busy dealing with a wreck on I-90 Sunday afternoon. Calls came in just after 1 p.m. for a wreck on I-90 just east of the Route 215 exit ramp near the westbound lanes. An SUV reportedly left the roadway, rolled several times before coming to a rest. Three people were inside the vehicle, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting at West 20th Street

One person was injured in a shooting in Erie on Monday. Calls went out around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of West 20th Street. According to reports from the scene, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Erie police did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie

Update: Erie Police report that after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police continue to investigate murder-suicide on east side

Erie police continue to investigate a murder suicide The Erie County coroner said a deceased married couple was found inside a home on East 28th Street. Reporters spoke with the victims 19-year-old son who understandably did not want to go on camera He said his mother was a kind, hardworking woman who did not deserve […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder

An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy