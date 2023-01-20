Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
Anoa’i Family Member Discusses Potential WWE Run
Lance Anoa’i, the son of ‘Wild Samoan’ Samu Anoa’i, has commented on the possibility of a future WWE run. The Anoa’i family is currently thriving in WWE, with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa all aligned as the Bloodline stable. Sami Zayn is there too, part of the faction as an Honorary Uce.
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
Former WWE Champion Calls Stephanie McMahon A ‘Really Good Person’
The Miz has commented on recent changes to the WWE management team, praising former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon following her WWE departure. Stephanie McMahon publicly announced her resignation on January 10, shortly after her father Vince McMahon re-joined the company’s board of directors. Nick Khan now serves as WWE’s sole...
Vince McMahon Insane Net-Worth Increase Revealed
The insane increase to Vince McMahon’s net worth has now been revealed, following his return to WWE. Following his retirement announcement in July 2022 amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations, Vince McMahon returned to the WWE board of directors earlier this month. Vince now acts as...
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
WWE Star Recalls Triple H Asking Him To ‘Come Home’
Karrion Kross has commented on his WWE return under the Triple H regime, revealing when WWE reached out to him about a comeback. Kross was one of the first previously released WWE stars to return to the company following Triple H becoming the Chief Content Officer in July 2022. Following...
Find Out What Happened During The Bloodline’s Trial Of Sami Zayn
WWE Raw 30 kicked off with The Bloodline’s Trial of Sami Zayn. With all of The Bloodline into the ring around a table with Roman Reigns of course at the head of it, the tribal court judged Sami Zayn’s position in the group. Paul Heyman played the role...
WWE Raw 30 Sets Impressive Raw Record
Last night (January 23), WWE held it’s Raw 30 show, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the company’s flagship show. The show aired from a sold out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and saw the returns of many WWE legends. Now, WWE has officially announced that the show has...
WWE Hall Of Famer Not Slated To Be On Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer is not slated to be on tonight’s Raw 30th Anniversary. WWE has advertised a litany of legends and Hall of Famers for the January 23 edition of Raw 30. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Road Dogg, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and others are all on tap for the huge show from Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Hall Of Famers Confirmed On Legends Contracts
A pair of WWE Hall of Famers are confirmed on legends contracts with the company. In 2022, Rick and Scott Steiner, known worldwide as The Steiner Brothers, were inducted into the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The brothers were inducted by the current two-time NXT Champion Bron...
Former WWE Star Doesn’t Think It’s ‘Their Time’ For Royal Rumble Return
Former WWE star Candice Michelle has said that she doesn’t expect to make her return to the company at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Michelle was originally a contestant in the 2004 Raw Diva’s search, and while she did not win she was hired by the company later that year.
Potential Spoiler On Plans For Legends On WWE Raw 30
A number of spoilers have emerged regarding plans for different WWE legends on this evening’s (January 23) edition of WWE Raw. The episode will celebrate 30 years of the flagship wrestling television show, which aired its first episode on January 11, 1993. Several wrestling stars from WWE’s past will...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals WWE Had No Plans For Them At Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that WWE had no plans for them at Raw 30. As previously reported, The Bella Twins admitted that there was major backstage heat between them and WWE in regards to plans for Raw 30. Nikki and Brie Bella were initially advertised to appear...
WWE Hall Of Famer Returns For The First Time In Two Years On Raw 30
A WWE Hall of Famer has made their return on Raw 30. After nearly two years since his last appearance, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made his return to WWE on tonight’s Raw 30th Anniversary. “The Nature Boy” talked a bit about the huge night for Monday...
Top WWE Star Returns During The Main Event Of Raw 30
A top WWE star has returned during the main event of Raw 30. The main event of Raw’s 30th Anniversary episode saw Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley in a No Disqualification main event. In a bout that had steel chairs and tables used, it...
NXT Name Appears On WWE Raw 30
A NXT name has appeared on WWE Raw 30. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicked off tonight’s special WWE Raw 30 episode. To introduce The Hulkster to start the show, NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor was behind the microphone. This marked the first time Taylor...
Former WWE Star Believes Royal Rumble Appearance Wouldn’t Be The Worst Thing In The World
A former WWE star believes Royal Rumble appearance wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. This Saturday, January 28, WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble. The titular matches have always been known for its surprises and returning stars coming back. Thus far, only 15 men have declared...
