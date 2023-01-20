Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Update On Rumors Vince McMahon Changed Bloodline Creative Plans
Did the return of Vince McMahon to WWE cause changes to the upcoming Raw 30 segment featuring the Bloodline and Sami Zayn?. According to the Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer daily update, those rumors are not accurate. While there were several rumors floating about when the change from an Acknowledgement...
wrestletalk.com
Anoa’i Family Member Discusses Potential WWE Run
Lance Anoa’i, the son of ‘Wild Samoan’ Samu Anoa’i, has commented on the possibility of a future WWE run. The Anoa’i family is currently thriving in WWE, with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa all aligned as the Bloodline stable. Sami Zayn is there too, part of the faction as an Honorary Uce.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened During The Bloodline’s Trial Of Sami Zayn
WWE Raw 30 kicked off with The Bloodline’s Trial of Sami Zayn. With all of The Bloodline into the ring around a table with Roman Reigns of course at the head of it, the tribal court judged Sami Zayn’s position in the group. Paul Heyman played the role...
wrestletalk.com
Every WWE Trademark Filing Of 2023
This page will keep track of every trademark that WWE has filed for with the United States Patent & Trademark Office through the year of 2023. Along with each term/image that was filed for, you’ll see the date it was filed as well as the description. The description basically just explains what the trademark is intended to be used for.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestletalk.com
William Regal Opens Up On New WWE Role
William Regal has been a weird case in the world of wrestling over the past 12 months. Last January, Regal was released from WWE during WWE’s then-ongoing revamping of the NXT brand. Regal then arrived in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view, separating a fight between Bryan Danielson and Jon...
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Insane Net-Worth Increase Revealed
The insane increase to Vince McMahon’s net worth has now been revealed, following his return to WWE. Following his retirement announcement in July 2022 amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations, Vince McMahon returned to the WWE board of directors earlier this month. Vince now acts as...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Calls Stephanie McMahon A ‘Really Good Person’
The Miz has commented on recent changes to the WWE management team, praising former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon following her WWE departure. Stephanie McMahon publicly announced her resignation on January 10, shortly after her father Vince McMahon re-joined the company’s board of directors. Nick Khan now serves as WWE’s sole...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Name Appears On WWE Raw 30
A NXT name has appeared on WWE Raw 30. As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan kicked off tonight’s special WWE Raw 30 episode. To introduce The Hulkster to start the show, NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor was behind the microphone. This marked the first time Taylor...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Files More WWE Related Trademarks Amid Return Rumours
With the Royal Rumble just a few days away, rumours have started creeping up about potential surprises in the match. One name that has been speculated about a return to the company in the Rumble match is Matt Cardona. The former Zack Ryder has completely reinvented himself on the independent...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Recalls Triple H Asking Him To ‘Come Home’
Karrion Kross has commented on his WWE return under the Triple H regime, revealing when WWE reached out to him about a comeback. Kross was one of the first previously released WWE stars to return to the company following Triple H becoming the Chief Content Officer in July 2022. Following...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Doesn’t Think His Character Is An Actual Human Being
A WWE star doesn’t think his on-screen character is an actual human being. Karrion Kross came to prominence as Killer Kross in AAA, Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling. He eventually made his WWE debut on the NXT brand in 2020. After a dominant maiden voyage on the brand and...
wrestletalk.com
Reason Behind Major Change To Advertised Match On WWE Raw 30
A new report has revealed the reason behind a major change to an advertised match on WWE Raw 30. As previously reported, the scheduled Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was thrown out and scrapped following a beatdown by Damage CTRL on Lynch. Fightful Select (subscription required) provided...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Appears On Today Show
A top WWE star appeared on the January 24 edition of the Today Show. Charlotte Flair is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and a record 14-time women’s champion in WWE overall. Being the most decorated female athlete in the company’s history, Flair has long been a great representative...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Controversy, Sami Zayn WrestleMania 39 Plans
A look at Triple H coming under some major controversy right now, as well as potential WrestleMania 39 plans for Sami Zayn. Two of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at them…. Triple H Controversy After WWE Raw 30. Last night’s (January 23)...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Change Made To Raw 30 Championship Match
A huge change has been made to a championship match on tonight’s WWE Raw 30. On the January 23 Raw 30th Anniversary episode, Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley. The WWE Twitter account has announced a huge change to the bout via a...
wrestletalk.com
WCW Legend Appears In New Video With SmackDown Stars
Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross was one of the first names to make his return to WWE following Triple H’s takeover as the head of creative. Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett, returned back in August, attacking Drew McIntyre. Since then, Kross has entered a feud with Rey Mysterio,...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Which Legend Kicked Off WWE Raw 30
A WWE legend kicked off the festivities on the special Raw 30 episode. To start the historic Raw 30, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan alongside Jimmy Hart came out to greet the Philadelphia crowd. Unfortunately, The Hulkster had some microphone troubles with the mic cutting out on him during...
Comments / 0