St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
ST. LOUIS – One lucky lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a scratchers ticket purchased at a St. Louis Schnucks. The Missouri Lottery’s “Deck the Halls” Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at the Schnucks at 1032 Lemay Ferry Road. The prize was...
St. Louis County making safety changes following child’s drowning
After months of pushing St. Louis County for answers about a tragic drowning, FOX 2 is learning about child safety changes.
St. Louis County police warn residents of thefts at gas stations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is urging residents to be aware of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations. The department says they have received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles occurring at gas stations in two of their precincts, South County and Affton.
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
St. Louis County Quietly Removes Racist Historical Marker
Critics say the removal was a missed opportunity to discuss history, racism in county
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Missouri is one of three states where animal shelters use gas chambers; new legislation seeks to stop it.
KMOV
Hours before boy drowned at St. Louis County summer camp, records show he was injured ice skating
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The News 4 Investigates team recently obtained records that showed hours before TJ Mister drowned at a summer camp run by St. Louis County that he was injured while ice skating. The county records showed the 6-year-old fell and hit his head while ice...
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
5-year-old will get to enroll in school after being denied admission
The Pattonville School District denied admission to a 5-year-old, whose family is desperately trying to enroll.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Missouri and Illinois offers winter safety driving tips
Driving in the snow can be challenging, and this is the first time in 2023 you have a chance to give it a go.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Missouri lawmakers are being asked to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible because many departments are being forced to pay overtime due to 7,000 job openings across state government.
All St. Francois County Jail escapees captured
All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County jail, are back in custody.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
