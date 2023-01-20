Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots produce three champions, Cougars one in Coastal Wrestling Tournament
SWANSBORO — The county was well represented in the 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Swansboro on Saturday. Croatan and West Carteret grapplers were in the finals for half of the tournament’s 14 weight classes. The Patriots had three champions and the Cougars one. West placed second...
carolinacoastonline.com
West girls draw even in Coastal at 2-2 with 48-41 victory at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls basketball team defeated Dixon 48-41 on the road Friday to draw even in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots (6-9 overall) are 2-2 in the conference after the win, tied for third place with Richlands. Both teams are two games back from league leaders Swansboro (4-0) and Croatan (4-0).
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s Steffy captures 138-pound title at Carolina Women’s Showcase
MOORESVILLE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy picked up one more piece of hardware before regionals on Saturday with a win at the Carolina Women’s Showcase. Steffy won the 138-pound title at the prestigious competition hosted by Lake Norman. She is 21-2 this season with hopes of repeating as a N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hewitt, Cummings combine for 45 points in West boys’ 88-61 triumph tilt at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference alive Friday with an 88-61 win at Dixon. The Patriots (14-3 overall) led 50-32 at halftime thanks to 19 points from Jaylen Hewitt and 14 from Adam Cummings. The win marked the fifth time this season the offense has cleared 80 points.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fred Josey, 85; incomplete
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
foxwilmington.com
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
carolinacoastonline.com
James Day III, 55; incomplete
James “Jimmy” R. Day III, 55, of Havelock, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro town manager may retire
SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Betty Pruitt, 88; incomplete
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Theodore Hrywny, 90; private service
Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will celebrate Theodore's life privately. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WECT
Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lisa Dickmann, 57; incomplete
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
