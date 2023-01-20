ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Sturgis Journal

SHS girls bowling finishes fourth

The Sturgis girls bowling team finished fourth at the Trojan Invitational held on Sunday. Individually, both Kortnie Matz and Lydia Boland were named to the All-Tournament Team. Matz finished second individually, Boland was third overall. Bronson's Savanna Taylor earned the top overall spot. The Lady Trojans dropped the consolation finals to Bronson 948-913....
STURGIS, MI

