Read full article on original website
Related
Stars of the Day: Figueras, Robinson lead Middletown boys basketball
Roberto Figueras and Tim Robinson helped the Middletown High School boys basketball team extend its winning streak and the three Newport County boys hoops team in action on Monday night were victorious. Roberto Figueras and Tim Robinson, Middletown boys basketball Host Middletown pushed its Division II winning streak to nine and its record to 10-1 as...
You Voted: Best point guard in high school boys basketball is...?
We came up with our list of the top shooting guards among the city/area high school boys basketball teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. ...
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game
Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
SHS girls bowling finishes fourth
The Sturgis girls bowling team finished fourth at the Trojan Invitational held on Sunday. Individually, both Kortnie Matz and Lydia Boland were named to the All-Tournament Team. Matz finished second individually, Boland was third overall. Bronson's Savanna Taylor earned the top overall spot. The Lady Trojans dropped the consolation finals to Bronson 948-913....
Comments / 0