Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman. You could find him around the house fixing this and that. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything. Linden was a wonderful companion and father. He will be deeply cherished by all who knew him.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO