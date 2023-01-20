Read full article on original website
West girls draw even in Coastal at 2-2 with 48-41 victory at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret girls basketball team defeated Dixon 48-41 on the road Friday to draw even in the 3A Coastal Conference. The Patriots (6-9 overall) are 2-2 in the conference after the win, tied for third place with Richlands. Both teams are two games back from league leaders Swansboro (4-0) and Croatan (4-0).
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots produce three champions, Cougars one in Coastal Wrestling Tournament
SWANSBORO — The county was well represented in the 3A Coastal Conference Wrestling Tournament hosted by Swansboro on Saturday. Croatan and West Carteret grapplers were in the finals for half of the tournament’s 14 weight classes. The Patriots had three champions and the Cougars one. West placed second...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s Steffy captures 138-pound title at Carolina Women’s Showcase
MOORESVILLE — Croatan wrestler Angelica Steffy picked up one more piece of hardware before regionals on Saturday with a win at the Carolina Women’s Showcase. Steffy won the 138-pound title at the prestigious competition hosted by Lake Norman. She is 21-2 this season with hopes of repeating as a N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational champion.
carolinacoastonline.com
Hewitt, Cummings combine for 45 points in West boys’ 88-61 triumph tilt at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — The West Carteret boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak in the 3A Coastal Conference alive Friday with an 88-61 win at Dixon. The Patriots (14-3 overall) led 50-32 at halftime thanks to 19 points from Jaylen Hewitt and 14 from Adam Cummings. The win marked the fifth time this season the offense has cleared 80 points.
packinsider.com
VIDEO: UNC (and refs) top NC State by 11 in Chapel Hill | Condensed Game
Hard to rewatch this one for a variety of reasons. But here you go. Terquavion Smith dodged a major bullet and may play vs. Notre Dame tomorrow. It seemed almost certain that NC State was going to have to play the rest of their season with superstar Terquavion Smith. Now...
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
After amputation, Byrd eyes return: ‘I wouldn’t bet against him’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Will Parker Byrd defy the odds and one day take the field for the East Carolina baseball team? If not, it certainly wouldn’t be for lack of trying. Byrd, a freshman who now dons a prosthetic right leg after undergoing numerous surgeries and an amputation following a boating accident last summer, […]
247Sports
Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment
North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 22, 23 & 24
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
Linden Hazelton, 74; incomplete
Linden Earl Hazelton, 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His service information will be announced. Linden was born on December 23, 1948, in West Virginia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air force. Linden enjoyed spending time in nature as a hunter and avid outdoorsman. You could find him around the house fixing this and that. He was a handyman that could fix just about anything. Linden was a wonderful companion and father. He will be deeply cherished by all who knew him.
carolinacoastonline.com
Stephen Willard, 65; service Jan. 27
Stephen Craig Willard, “Coach Steve,” of Morehead City, NC, formerly of Richmond, VA passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on January 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm at...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fred Josey, 85; incomplete
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter House, 77; service Jan. 28
Walter Perry House, 77, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Wilmington, NC, surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, NC. Walter was born on August 5, 1945,...
carolinacoastonline.com
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
carolinacoastonline.com
Robert Gaskill, 81; service Jan.26
Robert H Gaskill, 81, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, 26 day, January 2023, at the Gaskill Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Darryl Chadwick. Robert was born on...
carolinacoastonline.com
James Day III, 55; incomplete
James “Jimmy” R. Day III, 55, of Havelock, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WNCT
Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for you right here in Greenville
YouTuber and MrBeast super fan, Brett Lark has partnered with Cathy Johnson to take a house in Greenville and turn it into an all-things MrBeast place that will be listed as a spot where people can rent and stay. Are you a huge MrBeast fan? There is an AirBnB for...
