Lela Lucille Pierce, 97, passed peacefully at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor on January 23, 2023. Lela was born on February 27, 1925, in Keenes, Illinois, a daughter of Everitt Burkitt and Ora Mae Shaw. She was a graduate of Wayne City High School and married Glenn Avern Pierce on December 21, 1944, while maintaining her loyalty to assist in raising her siblings after her mother passed. Her life was fulfilled being a homemaker and community leader.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO