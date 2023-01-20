Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury rules out Joshua fight, concentrating on Usyk & Ngannou this year
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury says he’s looking to fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 because he wants the undisputed match against Oleksandr Usyk, followed by a hybrid bout inside the cage with Francis Ngannou. Last Friday night, WBC heavyweight champion Fury said AJ isn’t in his immediate plans. What...
Jermall Charlo should be stripped of WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Jermall Charlo has been sitting on his WBC middleweight title for the last two years without defending it, making him a prime candidate to be stripped of his belt by the sanctioning body. Some boxing fans believe the main reason Jermall hasn’t been stripped is that he’s...
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison on March 12th for WBO interim 154-lb title in Australia
By Brian Webber: Tim Tszyu will be taking on former WBC 154-lb champion Tony Harrison for the interim WBO junior middleweight title on March 12th in Australia. The winner of the Tszyu – Harrison fight on March 12th will face undisputed champion Jermell Charlo after he’s physically able to return to action.
Beterbiev needs win over Yarde to get Bivol fight
By Jim Calfa: Artur Beterbiev needs a win over Anthony Yarde on Saturday night to keep alive his undisputed light heavyweight fight against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in 2023. Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defends his IBF, WBC & WBO 175-lb belts against WBO mandatory Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) live on ESPN+ at the OVO Arena in London, England.
George Kambosos Jr picks Haney over Lomachenko
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.
How does Andrade fare against the top super middleweight fighters?
By Alex Fesl: Following Demetrius Andrade’s most recent victory vs. Demond Nicholson at super middleweight, he now establishes himself as one of the top contenders at that weight. Looking ahead, how does the former junior middleweight and. middleweight champion compare to the elite 168 lb fighters?. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez...
Regis Prograis says Teofimo Lopez Sr is going to get his son hurt
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis is warning Teofimo Lopez Sr that all the trash talk he’s been doing is going to get his son Teo hurt when he gets him in the ring to put a beating on him. Right now, it’s unclear whether Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) is...
Eddie Hearn says Yarde must “gamble” against Beterbiev to win
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn feels that Anthony Yarde must take a “gamble” and go all out, trading huge punches with IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev to have any shot at winning this Saturday, January 28th, in their fight at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr needs an “extra recipe” to beat him
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Andy Ruiz Jr doesn’t possess enough elements to his game to defeat him when they fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator in their still-being-negotiated clash. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who is coming off a big first round knockout win over Robert Helenius,...
Finalized: Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin on April 1st at O2 Arena in London
By Sam Volz: Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and American Jermaine Franklin have finalized a deal to fight on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London, England. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has decided to face one of the best heavyweights in the division in Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) for what is a tune-up of sorts to get him ready for what many feel is the real tune-up against the faded old veteran Dillian Whyte in stadium fight in July.
Deontay Wilder on Fury vs. Usyk: “Depends on who’s going to cheat the hardest”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder views the still being negotiated fight between the popular British WBC belt holder Tyson Fury and the smaller, faster IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as a “50-50 fight,” which could come down to which of them does the most “cheating.”
David Benavidez can earn Canelo fight by defeating Caleb Plant on March 25th
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says that a victory by David Benavidez over Caleb Plant on March 25th could be the “statement” needed for him to get the elusive fight he’s been longing for against Canelo Alvarez. Hearn isn’t sure whether Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) will agree...
Joe Joyce “gauged” Tyson Fury from last fight against Chisora
By Jake Tiernan: Joe Joyce says he “gauged” Tyson Fury in his scouting mission during his last fight against Derek Chisora on December 3rd. Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) could be next up after WBC heavyweight champion Fury faces IBF, WBA & WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk in April. If Fury wins that fight, Joyce, the WBO interim champ, will be next up unless Tyson decides to vacate that belt to avoid him.
Amanda Serrano Preparing To Add To Her Legacy
By Vince D’Writer: Amanda Serrano is a seven-division world champion who has won nine major world titles, and on Saturday night February 4th Serrano hopes to add to her legacy as she will face Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KOs) for the undisputed world featherweight championship, at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden live on DAZN.
“Joshua don’t want to fight me” – Deontay Wilder
By Charles Brun: The talented former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder reveals that Anthony Joshua has no intention of fighting him, and he doesn’t understand why fans are still asking about the two of them meeting inside the ring. Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) points out...
Eubank Jr’s team should be “concerned” about fighting Conor Benn says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr’s management team should have serious “concerns” about letting him fight Conor Benn after the way Liam Smith beat him, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Benn isn’t expected to be the next opponent for Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs), who appears to have...
Did Liam Smith Cheat Against Eubank Jr?
By Kieran O’Sullivan: If rumor were a river, would anyone find its source? The topography is vague, the maps suspect. You could get lost out there just looking. But everybody knows that what begins as a vague whisper often ends in a rumor river at high flood. A rumor...
Philly’s Gabe “King” Rosado & Dhafir “No Fear” Smith!
By Ken Hissner: What do these two Philly boxers Gabe “King” Rosado and Dhafir “No Fear” Smith have in common? You must beat them to enter the top 10 on many occasions. You cannot judge them by their records but by whom they fight which is tougher opposition than most contenders or shall I say pretenders do.
Oleksandr Usyk to Tyson Fury: “Belly, you’re next”
By Jake Tiernan: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk continued with his callouts of WBC belt holder Tyson Fury on Twitter, posing in front of an oversized hamburger that he was about to eat, telling ‘The Gypsy King,’ “You’re next.”. Unless Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) can change...
“Sugar” Ray Leonard vs. Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker!
By Ken Hissner: First, we have in this corner the 1975 Pan Am Gold and 1976 Olympic Gold Medalist, WBC and WBA Welterweight, WBA Light Middleweight, WBC Super Middleweight and WBC Light Heavyweight World champion “Sugar” Ray Leonard, of Palmer Park, MD. In the other corner, we have...
