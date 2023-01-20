By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is picking Devin Haney to successfully defend his four lightweight belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in May. If the recent pictures of Haney are real and not a photoshop job, Lomachenko will be fighting a junior middleweight on the night and giving away an enormous amount of weight. Haney lacks power, but when you have that size competing against a small lightweight in Lomachenko, you will win just by being the bigger guy.

