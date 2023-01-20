ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game

By Chad Washington
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqQ5M_0kLiKjad00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.

This weekend, Mattress Mack has decided to put down a $2 million wager on the NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, putting his money on his home-state Cowboys to pull the upset win on Sunday night.

McIngvale put the $2 million bet at the recently opened Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles, La., on Thursday. If Dallas can pull of the win, the separate $1 million moneyline bets (+165 and +170) would give McIngvale a $3.35 million cash payout.

The Cowboys are a 4-point underdog against the 49ers, with the over/under at 46.5.

Just like with his previous bets, Mattress Mack is looking to share his winnings with his customers . He now has a Dallas Wins, You Win! promotion at his Gallery Furniture stores in the Houston area, where customers who buy a mattress set priced at $3,000 or more can get it for free if the Cowboys win on Sunday.

McIngvale is still on a high after his record-setting wager in November, winning a total of $75 million after the Houston Astros won the World Series. His winnings from Casears Sportsbook alone, worth $30 million, are the biggest payout in U.S. sports betting history.

‘Mattress Mack’ drops $1.5 million on TCU to win college football championship game

But Mack did suffer a small setback earlier this month, losing a $1.5 million wager on TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Horned Frogs were routed by Georgia, 65-7 back on Jan. 9.

Mattress Mack already has put $1.5 million on the University of Houston to win this year’s men’s college basketball national title, which would allow him to win around $14 million.

KTSM

KTSM

