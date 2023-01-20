Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals make major move after terrible news
The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Penn State hires former NFL receiver Marques Hagans as wide receivers coach
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – One week after Penn State relieved wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, the program announced the hiring of a former NFL wide receiver. Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin announced that Marques Hagans has been hired as the program’s offensive recruiting...
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
The former Saints coach is being considered by the Texans, Panthers and Cardinals as well. Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first...
Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien hired as Patriots offensive coordinator; reports
(WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be returning to the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low and Adam Schefter, O’Brien will leave the University of Alabama to be the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.
‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts.
Football World Reacts to Brett Maher’s Missed PAT vs. 49ers
The kicker’s spiral continued during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup in San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Whatever Jerry Jones told kicker Brett Maher before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, it didn’t work. All eyes were on the Cowboys’ embattled kicker after Maher missed...
Bettor to Pay Off Student Loans After $5 NFL Parlay Hits Big
An Indiana man hit a remarkable winning streak on the weekend’s NFL playoff games. An Indiana bettor went viral this weekend after a $5 parlay bet on the NFL netted him nearly $73,000. Cameron Craig’s four-part wager was placed on the first touchdown scorer of each divisional round playoff...
Report: Lipscomb Academy Hires Kevin Mawae to Replace Dilfer
The Hall of Famer is coming off two seasons working with the Colts. Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. Mawae will replace former NFL...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Apologizes for Stiff-Arming Cameraman
A photojournalist posted a video of the incident from his perspective. Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize. Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the...
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly. It can be hard to keep Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless straight. Both are former writers turned outsized TV personalities in a take-centric cable sports landscape—Smith for ESPN, Bayless for Fox. Both were on First Take together once upon a time. Both interface with the Cowboys frequently—Bayless as a lifelong fan, Smith as a highly visible hater.
‘We’ll do our best’: Bills GM hoping to bring back Edmunds, Poyer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Bills’ offseason gets underway, the team is hoping to bring back two of their biggest defensive pieces who are both free agents. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are both set to become unrestricted free agents this spring after the two of them headed up the Buffalo defensive unit this season.
