ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM

Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos

The former Saints coach is being considered by the Texans, Panthers and Cardinals as well. Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first...
DENVER, CO
WETM

Football World Reacts to Brett Maher’s Missed PAT vs. 49ers

The kicker’s spiral continued during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup in San Francisco. View the original article to see embedded media. Whatever Jerry Jones told kicker Brett Maher before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, it didn’t work. All eyes were on the Cowboys’ embattled kicker after Maher missed...
DALLAS, TX
WETM

Bettor to Pay Off Student Loans After $5 NFL Parlay Hits Big

An Indiana man hit a remarkable winning streak on the weekend’s NFL playoff games. An Indiana bettor went viral this weekend after a $5 parlay bet on the NFL netted him nearly $73,000. Cameron Craig’s four-part wager was placed on the first touchdown scorer of each divisional round playoff...
INDIANA STATE
WETM

Report: Lipscomb Academy Hires Kevin Mawae to Replace Dilfer

The Hall of Famer is coming off two seasons working with the Colts. Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is reportedly set to hire Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae as the next football coach at the prep school, per The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna. Mawae will replace former NFL...
NASHVILLE, TN
WETM

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Apologizes for Stiff-Arming Cameraman

A photojournalist posted a video of the incident from his perspective. Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize. Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the...
DALLAS, TX
WETM

Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith

Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly. It can be hard to keep Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless straight. Both are former writers turned outsized TV personalities in a take-centric cable sports landscape—Smith for ESPN, Bayless for Fox. Both were on First Take together once upon a time. Both interface with the Cowboys frequently—Bayless as a lifelong fan, Smith as a highly visible hater.
DALLAS, TX
WETM

‘We’ll do our best’: Bills GM hoping to bring back Edmunds, Poyer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Bills’ offseason gets underway, the team is hoping to bring back two of their biggest defensive pieces who are both free agents. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are both set to become unrestricted free agents this spring after the two of them headed up the Buffalo defensive unit this season.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy