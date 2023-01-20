Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
fortscott.biz
New Chiropractic Practice Opens on February 1
Dr. Megan Vyhlidal, 26, is opening a chiropractic office on Feb. 1 at 304 W. 23rd. It will be a satellite practice of Riggs Chiropractic, in Pittsburg. The pronunciation of her name is Vil-Li-Doll, she said. She currently works at Pittsburg Riggs Chiropractic. “We are excited to be in Fort...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs has a new mayor
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
agdaily.com
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
koamnewsnow.com
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
Wanted Felon arrested; Weapon and drugs recovered after brief chase
PARSONS, Kan. - The Parsons Police Department arrested a wanted felon after a brief chase led them to discovery of drugs and a pistol.According to the PPD, Officers spotted Deandres Marques Green, 31 of Parsons, walking in the 1800 block…
fourstateshomepage.com
“Cabin Fever Fix” at Hideout Harley-Davidson
JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to. Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today. It’s an open house, to allow the community...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha High School Teacher Charged On Crimes Involving Minor
A former Neodesha School District band teacher is facing multiple charges for sexual crimes involving a minor. According to Wilson County court documents, 28-year old Quinton Bockhold is charged with 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. The complaint states...
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Lamar man sentenced on 3 counts of Animal Abuse
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - The suspect of a 2019 Animal Abuse and Livestock Stealing investigation recently pled guilty to 3 counts of Animal Abuse.
