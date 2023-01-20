Read full article on original website
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three of Idaho’s four public universities presented budget requests to the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning. Republican budget writers on JFAC had a lot more questions for the state's largest university - that serves more than 32,000 students - than the other two universities that presented to JFAC.
