WBOY

WVU travels to hostile Lubbock to face Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has left none of its members unscathed, but no two teams have taken a bigger beating than West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) occupy the bottom two spots in the league after combining for just one Big 12 win in 14 games. That tally will double on Wednesday night when the two teams square off in Lubbock at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
LUBBOCK, TX
WBOY

Mountaineers expect a rowdy crowd in Lubbock

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Last season, Texas Tech took the Big 12 Conference by storm under new head coach Mark Adams. It finished the year a perfect 18-0 at home and with a 12-6 mark in league play. It advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final and ended the year with a narrow loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU looking to solve three E’s on offense

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Tony Mathis and CJ Donaldson leading the way, West Virginia’s running game experienced its most-productive season since 2016 last year. While the run game flourished from a numbers standpoint, the offense as a whole did not perform well enough to meet Neal Brown’s standards.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Weston Mazey commits to WVU baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It only seems fitting that the boy who grew up inside the West Virginia University baseball dugout will eventually sit in it as a player. That’s the storybook-type path that Weston Mazey is now on. Weston, better known to some as “Wammer,” is the son...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia completes weekend sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 10 Akron University, 4743-4695, on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. “We’re pleased with another good match today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “Many members of the team made some good adjustments from yesterday and were able to put in really solid performances.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Neal Brown recaps 2022, looks ahead to 2023

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown gave his thoughts on how WVU performed in 2022, and looked ahead to the upcoming season on Monday. “We need to win now,” Brown said while speaking about the defense. “We need to have a winning season.”. He...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

No. 23 West Virginia falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after...
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Winter storm system to bring snow and rain Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we are in the midst of some quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday, a winter storm system is set to impact the region by daybreak Wednesday.  WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis system is one that looks to bring snow and rain to the area, possibly even some freezing rain. As of Monday evening, this storm was located in the southwest.  As it crosses the country, the low pressure driving this storm will strengthen and gather additional moisture. This moisture will interact with cooler temperatures pooled over much of the north. This will...
PITTSBURGH, PA

