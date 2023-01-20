Read full article on original website
WVU travels to hostile Lubbock to face Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has left none of its members unscathed, but no two teams have taken a bigger beating than West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) occupy the bottom two spots in the league after combining for just one Big 12 win in 14 games. That tally will double on Wednesday night when the two teams square off in Lubbock at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Mountaineers expect a rowdy crowd in Lubbock
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Last season, Texas Tech took the Big 12 Conference by storm under new head coach Mark Adams. It finished the year a perfect 18-0 at home and with a 12-6 mark in league play. It advanced to the Big 12 Championship Final and ended the year with a narrow loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.
WVU men’s hoops at Texas Tech: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will look to get back in the win column on the road on Wednesday, as the Mountaineers make the long journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball game information...
WVU looking to solve three E’s on offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With Tony Mathis and CJ Donaldson leading the way, West Virginia’s running game experienced its most-productive season since 2016 last year. While the run game flourished from a numbers standpoint, the offense as a whole did not perform well enough to meet Neal Brown’s standards.
Weston Mazey commits to WVU baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It only seems fitting that the boy who grew up inside the West Virginia University baseball dugout will eventually sit in it as a player. That’s the storybook-type path that Weston Mazey is now on. Weston, better known to some as “Wammer,” is the son...
West Virginia completes weekend sweep
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 10 Akron University, 4743-4695, on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. “We’re pleased with another good match today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “Many members of the team made some good adjustments from yesterday and were able to put in really solid performances.”
Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
Quick Hits: Neal Brown recaps 2022, looks ahead to 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown gave his thoughts on how WVU performed in 2022, and looked ahead to the upcoming season on Monday. “We need to win now,” Brown said while speaking about the defense. “We need to have a winning season.”. He...
Alumni players provide pride, perspective for current WVU women’s basketball hoopers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s crew continued its recent hot streak Saturday, as it secured its fourth win in the last five games by defeating Texas Tech. The Mountaineers used a momentum swing in the latter stages of the third quarter to quell a Red Raider comeback and halt a second-straight second-half letdown.
No. 23 West Virginia falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after...
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter storm system to bring snow and rain Wednesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While we are in the midst of some quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday, a winter storm system is set to impact the region by daybreak Wednesday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis system is one that looks to bring snow and rain to the area, possibly even some freezing rain. As of Monday evening, this storm was located in the southwest. As it crosses the country, the low pressure driving this storm will strengthen and gather additional moisture. This moisture will interact with cooler temperatures pooled over much of the north. This will...
Shadowy Figure at Moundsville Penitentiary Finally Caught on Camera
This paranormal tourist really got their money's worth!
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West Virginia
If you're ever craving some fresh comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Grand China Buffet and Grill in Clarksburg. This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with delicious food and is known as being one of the biggest in the state, keep reading to learn more.
