Defiance, OH

GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility

By Associated Press
WDTN
 4 days ago

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs.

Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles, the company said Friday.

The investments won’t create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions positions at the four sites, the company said.

The investments “provide job security at these plants for years to come,” Gerald Johnson, GM’s manufacturing chief, said in a statement.

Much of the money, $579 million, will go to Flint Engine Operations for equipment to build the sixth-generation small-block V8 that will go into the next round of big pickup trucks and SUVs. The plant now employs about 700 people who also will keep making their current product, a diesel engine used in light trucks.

GM, like other automakers, is facing stricter government fuel economy standards and pollution limits starting in the 2024 model year. New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new Biden administration rules that undo a rollback of standards enacted under former President Donald Trump.

That means the new V8 will have to get better mileage and pollute less than the current versions. Although GM wouldn’t release details on the new engine, Johnson said during a news conference at the Flint plant that it would be more efficient than the current version.

GM has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035, but Johnson said that’s a dozen years out, a period when many customers will still want gas engines.

“We know that has a horizon,” he said. “Between here and there, there are a lot of internal combustion customers that we don’t want to loose,” he said.

In addition to Flint, GM’s engine components plant in Bay City, Michigan, will get $216 million to build camshafts and connecting rods, and to machine engine blocks and heads for the new V8 being built in Flint. The plant now employs about 425.

The Defiance, Ohio, foundry will get $55 million to build a variety of block castings for the new V8. Included is $8 million for castings to support future electric vehicles, the company said. The plant has about 530 employees.

And GM’s operations in Rochester, New York, will get $68 million, with $56 million to produce battery pack cooling lines for electric vehicles. The rest will go for tools to make intake manifolds and fuel injection rails for the new V8. About 745 people work at the Rochester facility, GM said.

GM’s plant in Tonawanda, New York, now builds the fifth-generation small-block V8s for big pickup trucks and SUVs, and Johnson said that will continue until the end of the decade. “It is a great organization, a great work force for us,” he said Friday. “Tonawanda will be fine running the current Gen 5 well into the future,” he said.

NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes

CINCINNATI (AP) — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven Staub, the company’s vice president and treasurer, told jurors on the second […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio’s jobs report creates worry for some

(The Center Square) – Since the summer, the number of unemployed Ohioans climbed and the percentage in the labor force fell, causing worry for some economists. The state’s December job report showed the unemployment rate remained at 4.2% and the labor participation rate dipped from 61.3% to 61.2%. By contrast, the national jobless rate fell to 3.5% while the participation rate climbed to 62.3%. “Over the course of 2022, Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Wildlife Officers

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Antoinette Freet, assigned to Marion and Licking counties, respectively, contacted a group of campers at Delaware Wildlife Area. One member of the group provided a false identity to the officers. It was later discovered that the individual had felony arrest warrants from several counties. The officers arrested the individual and took them to the Marion County Jail.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23 Tuesday late evening forecast. How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case

CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio BMV operational after statewide system outage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles experienced a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online. According to a social media post, the BMV is reported that before noon on Tuesday, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

