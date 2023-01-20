Read full article on original website
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Pic: Check out Glover Teixeira’s mangled face following brutal UFC 283 title fight
Glover Teixeira didn’t reclaim the Light Heavyweight as planned at UFC 283 this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In fact, he didn’t even really come close — Jamahal Hill battered the 43-year-old for the large majority of five rounds, beating him so badly in the fourth that half the arena was begging for the fight to be stopped (watch highlights).
Despite backlash, ‘busted up’ Lauren Murphy thanks corner for not tossing towel during UFC 283 beatdown
UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was brutalized by fellow 125-pound veteran Jessica Andrade as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which took place last weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Murphy lost a lopsided decision with scores of 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
Gilbert Burns’ wife demanded no banging at UFC 283: ‘I want a quick submission’
You know deep down, all Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters just want to bang, bro. But, Gilbert Burns fought his natural tendency to bang at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, securing himself a quick first round submission over the always-tough Neil Magny (watch the finish here). According to “Durinho,” that strategy and success came about because of a last-minute demand from his wife, Bruna.
As expected, Islam Makhachev dwarfs Alex Volkanovski in UFC 284 kickoff staredown video
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev will make his first 155-pound title defense against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, who earned the right to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a perfect 12-0 record under the UFC banner. Their five-round affair will headline the upcoming UFC 284...
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284
After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
Report: Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza (UPDATED)
Details of an assault allegedly perpetrated on Conor McGregor’s yacht back in July 2022 are coming out, placing the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion at the center of the accusations. McGregor celebrated his 34th birthday weekend (July 14, 2022) in Ibiza, Spain, where he was documented across...
Former UFC fighter offered Power Slap fight, reveals embarrassingly low payout
The Power Slap League has arrived. TBS aired the debut of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White’s, newest project this past week (Jan. 18, 2023). Slap fighting’s most prominent stage yet will enjoy an eight, one-hour episode run to kick things off before a live finale akin to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Therefore, the competitors all lived in a house for several weeks as the season progressed and was recorded in a reality-television-like fashion.
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner adds even more depth to stacked UFC 285 event
Dan Hooker (22-12) is ready to climb back up the Lightweight ranks. The current No. 11-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound contender broke the news to The Mac Life today (Tues., Jan. 24, 2023) that he’ll be back in action at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing in Hooker’s way will be the surging “Tarantula,” Jalin Turner (13-5).
Legendary disrespect? Ihor Potieria explains post-fight dance after finishing Shogun Rua at UFC 283
Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans relax! Ihor Potieria did not disrespect Shogun Rua (thankfully) at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Potieria, by far, picked up the biggest win of his career in UFC 283’s “Prelims” undercard headliner, finishing Mauricio...
Golm vs. James, Zingano vs. McCourt headline Bellator 293 on March 31
Bellator MMA has announced the headlining acts for its upcoming Bellaor 293 fight card, which is set to go down on March 31, 2023, in Temecula, California. Per a press release, the main event will feature Top 10 Heavyweight contenders, Marcelo Golm (No. 7) and Daniel James (No. 8), who will collide in what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair.
Midnight Mania! New champion Jamahal Hill opens as slight favorite over ex-king Jiri Prochazka
The Light Heavyweight division is heating up. Just over a month ago, knockout artist Jiri Prochazka injured his shoulder in disastrous circumstances and quickly agreed to vacate his title. UFC tried to fix the problem by matching up Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jiri Prochazka, but the resulting draw still left the division without a champion.
Sage Northcutt set for MMA return after suffering broken face in ONE Championship debut
ONE Championship announced today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that Northcutt (11-3) will take on Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023, in a 170-pound Lightweight affair. The event will mark ONE’s first time in the United States with the action taking place in Denver, Colorado.
Bellator MMA re-signs light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to exclusive multi-year contract
Several weeks after locking down the services of top Lightweight contender, A.J. McKee, Bellator MMA has ensured that one of its champions will be staying put for the foreseeable future, too. Per a press release, the promotion announced that it has inked current Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, to a...
Jamahal Hill boots Max Holloway, debuts on pound-for-pound list in latest UFC rankings update
Jamahal Hill just turned the UFC rankings on its head. “Sweet Dreams” captured the vacant light heavyweight title by retiring Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, taking over the No. 1 spot at 205 pounds. “Sweet Dreams” also debuted in the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings at No. 13 at the expense of former featherweight champion Max Holloway, which is sure to be the cause for some debate.
UFC 283 medical suspensions bench nearly a dozen fighters for six months, including Deiveson Figueiredo and Jamahal Hill
Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) recently handed down its list of injuries and medical suspensions for those athletes competing on the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) card, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) inside at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Light heavyweight headliners Glover Teixeira and Jamahal...
Snooty restaurant never heard of Sean O’Malley, boots salty ‘Suga’ for dress code violation
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, currently ranked No. 1 in the world after defeating former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, tried to get a table at Ocean 44, a fine dining and seafood restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., but got turned away at the door because his outfit didn’t cut the mustard.
