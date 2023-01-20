Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago-area industrial vacancy is at a record low
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The Chicago-area’s industrial vacancy rate is at a record low, hitting 4.5% at the end of 2022. According to data from Colliers International, reported by Crain’s, that’s more than 1% lower than 2021. The report says developers broke ground on an unprecedented amount of warehouse space last year, with construction starting on 88 local buildings. The hot streak has seen those developers tearing down office campuses to build warehouse space. While demand has slipped, it’s still expected to be enough to fill all that available space.
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/23: Market volatility will continue, neighborhood tourism, and Chicago Food Stop
Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about what the city and business community needs from our next mayor. Segment 2: Rob Fojtik, Vice President of Neighborhood Strategy, Choose Chicago, talks to John about a new grant that aims to expand tourism to the wealth of great neighborhoods in Chicago.
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?
Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on the 75th anniversary of Chicago’s Very Own
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on his 12 part series on the 75th Anniversary of WGN Television, the research the history and legacy of the faces in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The 75th WGN TV features air Thursdays during the News at Nine. For more, visit https://wgntv.com/news/wgn_75th_annivesary/.
Comedy Night Fundraiser with WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey, Brian Noonan, Peggy Graziano and hosted by Dave
Dolly McCarthy, publisher of BeLocal NW Chicagoland, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about her upcoming comedy night to benefit Chicago’s The Yard Foundation on Friday February 3, 2023 with two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm at Moretti’s in Edison Park. Comedians include Mike Toomey from the WGN Morning News, radio’s Brian Noonan, Peggy Graziano, Joe Marrese, Trish Maloney, Scott Castellanos and Derek Lengwenus. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier hosts with a special guest appearance by Wayne Messmer. For tickets, visit https://www.theyardfoundation.org/events/comedy-night-2023.
Video: Your Hometown – Elgin
Jon Hansen visits Elgin, including a stop at Century Oaks Elementary School for their Boys and Girls Club of Elgin after school program. Listen this Thursday, January 26, for a full day of special features about Elgin.
