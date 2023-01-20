Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's M3GAN 2.0 Sketch Features Surprise Appearance by Star
Saturday Night Live imagined what M3GAN 2.0 will look like with a new sketch featuring a surprise appearance by one of the stars of the film! M3GAN really took over the box office this year as following a number of trailers that immediately went viral, the film was such a success in its opening week that it was no surprise to find that the Horror film was already going to return with a sequel. It's such a big deal online that Saturday Night Live just had to address it with the first new episode of the series for the year.
ComicBook
Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show
Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.
ComicBook
Disney Animator Debunks Dirty Easter Eggs in Classic Movies
If you grew up rewinding and pausing your Disney VHS tapes to see the dirty Easter eggs placed in there by sneaky animators, it may be your mind, and not theirs, that was dirty. According to a veteran Disney animator, the vast majority of the obscene Easter eggs documented in Disney movies over the years are either fake, or unfortunate coincidences that audiences saw before the people working on the movies. One classic (and already-debunked) example is the supposed outrage over a building on the cover of The Little Mermaid's VHS release. The spire, which looked a little too phallic for one mother, has become internet legend for sparking a recall of the tape. But in reality, it was just one grocery store where the woman complained locally that pulled the offending copies, and the tape continued to be one of the best-selling movies in Disney's history.
ComicBook
Naruto Promo Teases Boruto's Code Arc Premiere
It's almost time, everyone. If you have been waiting for the Boruto manga to tackle the Code arc, then you will be thriving soon. After all, the show's team confirmed the arc would drop in 2023, and now the first episode titles for the big saga have gone live. The...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Takes Page From Spider-Man With Its Newest Romance
Dragon Ball Super's manga recently made a comeback to tell a very different story from what we had witnessed as a part of the Granolah Arc, with Goku and Vegeta sitting on the sidelines once again to continue their training in an effort to hit the same level as Frieza and his latest transformation. With the printed story following Goten and Trunks as teenagers and seeing them patrol the streets as the new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, a hilarious moment pays homage to the first Spider-Man movie with Trunks taking a page from Peter Parker.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
RRR Fans Shocked by Oscars Best Picture Snub
Oscar nominations were released this morning and RRR fans are shocked that their favorite mov ie from last year did not receive the nod for Best Picture. India did not put the film up for consideration, so that's probably at the core. Despite dynamite returns for other original projects in other corners of the film world, SS Rajamouli's work did get a nod for Best Original Song and there's some strong contenders in the field. Still, for one of the most memorable releases of last year, it's strange to see the movie that brought the world "Naatu Naatu" not get nominated for the biggest prize of the night.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Fans React to Series Continuing Without Justin Roiland
Fans of Rick and Morty are understandably shocked and reeling from the news that series co-creator and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, is no longer part of the show. Roiland received charges for domestic abuse back in May of 2020, was arrested in August, and arraigned months later. The case became an official criminal complaint this year, and California court officially charged him with several counts of felony domestic violence.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations
2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Reveals First Guests
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is slated to be one of the most highly anticipated conventions of the year, as there are a number of projects being developed for the galaxy far, far away that have been kept tightly under wraps, but not only are fans looking forward to the experience for the panels, they're also looking forward to the event for in-person encounters with seminal figures from the franchise. The first announcement of guests includes personalities from all corners of the saga, from the original films to live-action TV series to the world of animation. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will run from April 7th to April 10th.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans
Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Confirms Dead Boy Detectives Is Still Happening at HBO Max
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios, the question of which movies and television shows will be brought to life has been on many fans' minds. In addition to a number of potential projects set within the main DC Universe, there are still a number of titles set within alternate continuities — including Dead Boy Detectives, a series that is set to debut on HBO Max. Outside of a few stray casting updates, details surrounding the series have been few and far between, but a new tweet from the comic co-creator, Neil Gaiman, might be here to help.
ComicBook
WOW Crosses Over with Let's Make A Deal (Exclusive)
The newest episode of Let's Make A Deal is set to get some WOW Superhero power, and we've got a brand new clip from tomorrow's delightful episode right here. As you can watch in the clip above, Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne get in the wrestling spirit, especially Coyne, who delivers a full WOW-style promo before getting a surprise appearance from WOW Women of Wrestling Superheroes Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli. The episode premieres tomorrow and you can find the full clip in the video above.
Comments / 0