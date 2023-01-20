Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show
Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Jason Isaacs as the X-Men’s Magneto for the MCU
Marvel Studios will officially launch their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania as the first film to be released. Secret Invasion will likely be the first Disney+ series they release for the year, and everything is looking great for Phase 5. One thing that the MCU seems lacking in is the presence of the Brotherhood, led by Magneto, with the X-Men lineup of characters currently on the back burner. We previously got to see Patrick Stewart return as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans were wondering if we'd see Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender return as Magneto or if a new actor would take their place. One artist seems to think that the studio should recast and go with Harry Potter alum and Star Trek Discovery star Jason Isaacs and he even created a cool piece of fan art to show how the actor could look.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois Casts The Walking Dead Veteran as Lex Luthor
Michael Cudlitz, the veteran character actor best known for his role as Abraham on The Walking Dead, has joined the DC multiverse. Cudlitz will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois, stepping in to give the show's new Earth a Lex of its very own. The CW previously had Jon Cryer playing the role of Lex on Supergirl and in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. When a casting call went out recently for the character, Cryer confirmed that nobody had approached him to continue on in the role. Last season, Superman & Lois surprised fans with the revelation that it does not take place on the same Earth as The Flash and Supergirl.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses Popular Fan Theory
The White Lotus wrapped its sophomore season late last year, offering another star-studded murder mystery helmed by Mike White. While the cast of characters from the two seasons are largely standalone (outside of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, who appeared in both stories), that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about their potential connections. One popular theory as of late has been that Season 1's Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) might be the sister of Abby (Laura Dern), the wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) who only appeared in Season 2 through phone calls. While speaking to Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Britton remarked "Oooh, I've never heard that before," and revealed that she would be more than willing to return to the show and make it canon.
ComicBook
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
ComicBook
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Fans React to Series Continuing Without Justin Roiland
Fans of Rick and Morty are understandably shocked and reeling from the news that series co-creator and voice of both Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, is no longer part of the show. Roiland received charges for domestic abuse back in May of 2020, was arrested in August, and arraigned months later. The case became an official criminal complaint this year, and California court officially charged him with several counts of felony domestic violence.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live's M3GAN 2.0 Sketch Features Surprise Appearance by Star
Saturday Night Live imagined what M3GAN 2.0 will look like with a new sketch featuring a surprise appearance by one of the stars of the film! M3GAN really took over the box office this year as following a number of trailers that immediately went viral, the film was such a success in its opening week that it was no surprise to find that the Horror film was already going to return with a sequel. It's such a big deal online that Saturday Night Live just had to address it with the first new episode of the series for the year.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Five Oscar Nominations
2018's Black Panther opened the forbidden door between Marvel Studios and the Academy Awards, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is walking right through. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel received a total of five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nod for Marvel Studios in the form of Angela Bassett's best supporting actress nod. Beyond Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for best original song, best costume design, make-up & hairstyling, and best visual effects. These five nominations are down from its predecessor, as 2018's Black Panther received seven total nods four years ago.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
Neil Gaiman Confirms Dead Boy Detectives Is Still Happening at HBO Max
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios, the question of which movies and television shows will be brought to life has been on many fans' minds. In addition to a number of potential projects set within the main DC Universe, there are still a number of titles set within alternate continuities — including Dead Boy Detectives, a series that is set to debut on HBO Max. Outside of a few stray casting updates, details surrounding the series have been few and far between, but a new tweet from the comic co-creator, Neil Gaiman, might be here to help.
ComicBook
Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis Producing New NBC Pilot
The work of Oliver Sacks is officially headed to NBC, with the help of some pretty major creators. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the network has given a pilot order to Wolf, a potential series which will be executive produced by, among other names, actor and director Andy Serkis and Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti. The potential series will be based on Sacks' books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Superman & Lois' Lee Toland Krieger is on board to direct and executive produce, with Michael Grassi set to write and executive produce the pilot.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Reveals First Guests
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is slated to be one of the most highly anticipated conventions of the year, as there are a number of projects being developed for the galaxy far, far away that have been kept tightly under wraps, but not only are fans looking forward to the experience for the panels, they're also looking forward to the event for in-person encounters with seminal figures from the franchise. The first announcement of guests includes personalities from all corners of the saga, from the original films to live-action TV series to the world of animation. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will run from April 7th to April 10th.
ComicBook
Batman: One Bad Day - Catwoman #1 Review: Selina's Stylish, Sentimental Score
For over eighty years, Catwoman has been an enigma in the world of mainstream superhero comics. A fierce femme fatale with a heart of gold, Selina Kyle and the various other women who have held her mantle have skirted the line between hero and antihero with ease. This moral standing made the promise of her One Bad Day one-shot, the latest in a string of prestige standalone stories featuring Batman's rogues, uniquely compelling. As countless Catwoman comics have proven, it's not particularly difficult to make Selina a sympathetic character – but One Bad Day manages to be one of the best ever. Batman: One Bad Day – Catwoman is an immaculately-constructed, timeless tale that boils down so much of what makes Selina Kyle such a fascinating comics character.
ComicBook
Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
