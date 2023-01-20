Marvel Studios will officially launch their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania as the first film to be released. Secret Invasion will likely be the first Disney+ series they release for the year, and everything is looking great for Phase 5. One thing that the MCU seems lacking in is the presence of the Brotherhood, led by Magneto, with the X-Men lineup of characters currently on the back burner. We previously got to see Patrick Stewart return as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans were wondering if we'd see Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender return as Magneto or if a new actor would take their place. One artist seems to think that the studio should recast and go with Harry Potter alum and Star Trek Discovery star Jason Isaacs and he even created a cool piece of fan art to show how the actor could look.

5 HOURS AGO