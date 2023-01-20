Read full article on original website
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
When Does MW2 Ranked Play Come Out?
Fans eager for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do not have to wait much longer. When Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, players were disappointed to learn that Ranked Play would not be coming until 2023. Ranked Play allows fans to play Call of Duty League maps and modes under the CDL ruleset. Fans can climb the leaderboard and earn free rewards as they compete in the Ranked playlist.
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Full List of Mystery Gifts
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes including active and expired items.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Will Paralives Get a Nintendo Switch Release?
Paralives is an upcoming simulation indie game that is both single-player and open-world.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Game Modes
Overwatch's Lunar New Year event has officially begun and with it, several unique gameplay features are cause for celebration. Players logging into Overwatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31 will see the commencement of the Lunar New Year Event, one of many events that occur annually to celebrate a real-life holiday. Luckily for players, this event comes with a selection of different gameplay modes that are sure to spice up some Overwatch gaming sessions.
Does Paralives Have a Release Date?
An open-world single-player simulation game in the same vein as The Sims, but with its own twist, is in development.
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks
A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
Players who pre-order the Deluxe or Collectors editions of Hogwarts Legacy will be able to play the game early.
Rarest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will find many Pokémon while playing, but there will be a few players might find much more difficult to encounter than others.
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space.
How Many People Play League of Legends January 2023?
League of Legends has been around since 2009, and the game is still able to generate more than 150 million players monthly. In January 2023, the player base is over 151 million.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
