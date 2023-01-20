Read full article on original website
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Valorant Patch 6.02 Release Date
The release of Valorant Patch 6.02 will be delayed as Riot Games experiences issues with their PBE.
Does Paralives Have a Release Date?
An open-world single-player simulation game in the same vein as The Sims, but with its own twist, is in development.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Dead Space Pre-Load Times: Xbox, PS5, PC
With just little under a week to go before the release of the Dead Space remake, eager players can get a head start by pre-loading before launch.
Valorant Luna Bundle: Skins Release Date, Price
The new Valorant Luna Bundle will be released on Jan. 26 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Will Paralives Get a Nintendo Switch Release?
Paralives is an upcoming simulation indie game that is both single-player and open-world.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Apex Legends Jan. 23 Update Fixes Third Person Removal: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn have rolled out another quick update for Apex Legends, aiming to fix issues with Legend tactical charges.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Order Editions
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has two pre-order editions: Standard and Deluxe. Both come with the game and exclusive cosmetics.
When Does Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 End?
Pokémon GO players will put their luck to the test with the Lunar New Year event coming on Jan. 19. Over the course of the event, players will be seeing several Pokémon that have otherwise been rare and hard to encounter be featured.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Full List of Mystery Gifts
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes including active and expired items.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
