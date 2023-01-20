Kimmel to Philly Pops: Payment past due, time to get out

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus are ordering the Philly Pops to suspend operations on its campus.

In a statement to KYW Newsradio, the Kimmel said the Pops have missed the deadline to pay off debts of more than $1 million.

The Kimmel said it is a nonprofit organization that cannot absorb that kind of debt.

In November, the head of the Pops announced poor ticket sales would cause the music to stop at the end of the 2022-2023 season .

There have been fundraising efforts to keep the Pops operating, but the Kimmel said the group can no longer use its campus while it takes time to restructure.