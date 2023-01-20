ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kimmel to Philly Pops: Payment past due, time to get out

By Conner Barkon
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WckYE_0kLiHtHI00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus are ordering the Philly Pops to suspend operations on its campus.

In a statement to KYW Newsradio, the Kimmel said the Pops have missed the deadline to pay off debts of more than $1 million.

The Kimmel said it is a nonprofit organization that cannot absorb that kind of debt.

In November, the head of the Pops announced poor ticket sales would cause the music to stop at the end of the 2022-2023 season .

There have been fundraising efforts to keep the Pops operating, but the Kimmel said the group can no longer use its campus while it takes time to restructure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82

Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philidelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Will region finally see snow Wednesday?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NEXT Weather team is tracking a mid-week storm in the Philadelphia region, but the biggest question remains: Will Philadelphia finally see snow? With plenty of sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures, Tuesday is the "calm before the storm" as a major system from the southwest will move into the Delaware Valley Wednesday morning. As of right now, the NEXT Weather team is anticipating:Precipitation to enter much of the area by the mid-late morningMainly snow across the Lehigh Valley, mainly rain along the Jersey Shore, a brief mix of both in the Philadelphia and the metro areaWarmer air changing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

American Airlines flight attendants to picket at PHL Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- American Airlines flight attendants plan to picket outside of Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday. It's part of a nationwide picket that will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The flight attendants union says it has not had an updated contract since 2019 and is looking for improved working conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity

It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation

One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy