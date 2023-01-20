Read full article on original website
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
Greenville County Schools discuss rating books
LIVE at 5: A former solicitor's take on the impact of the Murdaugh trial. Prisma Health is developing a program to improve maternal and birth outcomes for black mothers. Police in Forest City are investigating incidents of razor blades found on gas pump handles. Residents are advised to check before grabbing the handle.
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam. The city of Greenville says the project will take 12-18 months to complete. Jury could be set for Murdaugh trial Wednesday, ballistics …. Jury screening for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in Colleton...
Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
Virginia-based beer, burger joint opens in Greenville’s West End
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint was born from the dream of two childhood best friends, Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin. When Ludwig and Sabin were growing up, they often talked about opening their own bar one day. Fast forward, Ludwig had spent 15 years operating a ski and...
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Greenwood School District 50 announces new mobile app
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 (D50) announced they have a new app for more user -friendly communication. School officials say the app will provide quick access to D50 information, including news, events and more. “We know that many of our employees and families use smartphones as...
Spartanburg city council meeting: Prohibiting gunshots inside city limits
In Spartanburg city council's meeting on Monday, the 2022 end-of-year crime statistics are being presented, as well as an ordinance about prohibiting the discharging of firearms.
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday. Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience...
Church St. bridge renovations, a new city district map and other council updates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT is getting ready to begin a project that could last more than a year, upgrading the Church Street bridge in downtown Greenville. Officials presented an update in Monday night’s city council meeting. Drivers should expect traffic changes, parking changes and a lengthy construction timeline. However, city leaders hope after these much-needed repairs, the bridge will be a staple for Greenville’s skyline. The Church street bridge has aged, to the point officials say it needs major upgrades.
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
City Council moves forward massive project in West Greenville despite public pushback
In a final vote, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of approving The Woven development — a project that has caused public uproar, primarily over gentrification and cost-of-living concerns, specifically in surrounding downtown Greenville neighborhoods. Critics are concerned about how the five-story, two-building project would further change the fabric of the community.
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate. From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road. “Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real...
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
Part of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until late January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
Greenville County Sheriff speaks on Fentanyl issues
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis was a guest on the Tara Show Tuesday and reported there were 138 Fentanyl overdoses in Greenville County last year and there have been 7 so far this year.
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
