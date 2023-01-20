GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT is getting ready to begin a project that could last more than a year, upgrading the Church Street bridge in downtown Greenville. Officials presented an update in Monday night’s city council meeting. Drivers should expect traffic changes, parking changes and a lengthy construction timeline. However, city leaders hope after these much-needed repairs, the bridge will be a staple for Greenville’s skyline. The Church street bridge has aged, to the point officials say it needs major upgrades.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO