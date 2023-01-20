SAN ANTONIO - Big day in court Monday in the trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. It was revealed that McDonald reached out to his mother and sister-in-law Friday and confessed to killing his wife to Andreen. The 29 year old was last seen in February 2019 after friends and family reported her missing. Andre McDonald was arrested months later after her remains were found in a norther Bexar County field off of Specht Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO