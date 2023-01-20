ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Shelbyville School District responds to teacher’s arrest for child porn possession

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9mHj_0kLiFgPB00

Editor’s note: This article initially said that Hayden Miller was “employed as a teacher ,” as worded in an Illinois State Police press release, without differentiating substitute status and full-time employment . The Shelbyville Community School Di strict clarified in a statement that Miller was “periodically used as a substitute teacher .”

Update 2:14 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 issued a statement on Friday addressing the arrest of Hayden Miller, a substitute teacher employed by the school district.

In the statement, Superintendent Shane Schuricht said the district was informed of the investigation into Miller on Tuesday, two days before his arrest. The district was informed that the crimes Miller is accused of did not involve students nor did they happen on school district property or at school district events.

Based on the nature of the report, Schuricht said a decision made immediately to no longer assign Miller as a substitute teacher in the district. As an additional step, the district notified the Illinois State Board of Education of the ongoing investigation into Miller.

Original article

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville teacher is under arrest and facing charges after Illinois state troopers said he possessed child pornography and tried to solicit a minor.

Hayden Miller, 29, lives in Shelbyville, but the crimes he is accused of happened in Coles County. The State’s Attorney’s office of that county issued an arrest warrant for him on Thursday, charging him with possession of child pornography (a Class 1 felony) and indecent solicitation of a child (a Class 2 felony). He was taken into custody the same day and is being held at the Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Coles County.

Taylorville man arrested for receiving, possessing child porn

Troopers said Miller was “employed as a teacher by Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 at the time of his arrest.” Parents whose children may have had inappropriate interactions with Miller are asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 5 at 217-278-5000 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man hit by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hit by a train Tuesday morning in northeastern Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Camp Butler and Laverna Rd. at 10:15 a.m. after a railroad employee called 911, who said they possibly hit someone. Deputies found a man around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign School Board takes final vote on new student assignment model

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Let the work begin.” Those are the words of Champaign School District Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer after the board officially chose a new student assignment model. This vote has been months in the making. Monday night, board members unanimously approved scenario four, which will modify its current schools of choice process. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois Secretary of State settles with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Tuesday a settlement with the online used-car retailer Carvana. After an investigation from the Secretary of State Police, the state of Illinois temporarily revoked the car selling license for Carvana in May because the company was illegally issuing out of state registration permits and not […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Snow Removal Tips

January is the snowiest month in the US, which means it’s time to break out the snow shovel. Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, is here to talk about snow removal.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Garwood St. to close in Champaign beginning Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced Garwood St. will be closed beginning Tuesday. The closure, between Walnut St. and Champaign St., is so sanitary sewer services can be repaired on the 1200 block of Walnut St. The closure will happen all week weather permitting, and is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Traffic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against two Springfield EMS workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield paramedics are being sued for the wrongful death of one person they transported to the hospital. The family of Earl Moore Jr. is suing the two EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley as well as Lifestar, the private ambulance company they work for. Earl Moore Jr. died in December from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy