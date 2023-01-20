Shelbyville School District responds to teacher’s arrest for child porn possession

Editor’s note: This article initially said that Hayden Miller was “employed as a teacher ,” as worded in an Illinois State Police press release, without differentiating substitute status and full-time employment . The Shelbyville Community School Di strict clarified in a statement that Miller was “periodically used as a substitute teacher .”

Update 2:14 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 issued a statement on Friday addressing the arrest of Hayden Miller, a substitute teacher employed by the school district.

In the statement, Superintendent Shane Schuricht said the district was informed of the investigation into Miller on Tuesday, two days before his arrest. The district was informed that the crimes Miller is accused of did not involve students nor did they happen on school district property or at school district events.

Based on the nature of the report, Schuricht said a decision made immediately to no longer assign Miller as a substitute teacher in the district. As an additional step, the district notified the Illinois State Board of Education of the ongoing investigation into Miller.

Original article

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville teacher is under arrest and facing charges after Illinois state troopers said he possessed child pornography and tried to solicit a minor.

Hayden Miller, 29, lives in Shelbyville, but the crimes he is accused of happened in Coles County. The State’s Attorney’s office of that county issued an arrest warrant for him on Thursday, charging him with possession of child pornography (a Class 1 felony) and indecent solicitation of a child (a Class 2 felony). He was taken into custody the same day and is being held at the Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Coles County.

Troopers said Miller was “employed as a teacher by Shelbyville Community Unit School District #4 at the time of his arrest.” Parents whose children may have had inappropriate interactions with Miller are asked to call Illinois State Police Zone 5 at 217-278-5000 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.