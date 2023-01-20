Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust
Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
FOX Carolina
Deputies capture “threatening suspect” responsible for back-to-back armed robberies
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a “threatening suspect” responsible for back-to-back armed robberies overnight has been captured in Anderson County. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 5 a.m. Monday, deputies got a call to the Shell gas station near River Road...
NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville
The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
Two arrested for drug trafficking after search of Upstate home
The search of an Oconee County home has resulted in two men being arrested for drug trafficking. Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Clearmont Road near Seneca, on Thursday.
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
Suspect arrested after back to back armed robberies
A suspect is in custody after two consecutive armed robberies in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road, just after 5 AM Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at...
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Young man charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
FOX Carolina
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
WYFF4.com
Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
WSB Radio
GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
wspa.com
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
FOX Carolina
Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
