Oconee County, SC

accesswdun.com

Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust

Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville

The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
WSB Radio

GBI makes arrest in drowning death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. Authorities said Tenhuisen is accused in the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Construction on Church St. Bridge. The city of Greenville says the project will take 12-18 months to complete. Jury could be...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

