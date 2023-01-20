Read full article on original website
WCVB
70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes
BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
WMUR.com
Rooster sleds with girl in Francestown
VIDEO: A rooster did not want to miss out on the sledding fun! A viewer said she saw her daughter's friend "Mr. Rooster" jump on her back for a ride. The viewer said the rooster was unbothered and proceeded to take a few more trips on the sled.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Furry Convention in Town – Anthro New England
Did you catch a glimpse of adults wearing full mascot-style animal costumes walking down Summer Street or in the Seaport District? Well, Anthro New England – a furry convention – is in town this weekend at the Westin Seaport. So what is a furry?. According to Wikipedia, the...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
WCVB
2 children dead, infant flown to hospital after being discovered in Duxbury, Massachusetts, home
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children under the age of 5 are dead and an 8 month old was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after being discovered inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Tuesday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, first responders rushed...
WCVB
Plant-based food and comforting Italian classics on the menu in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ammy Lowney is passionate about a clean, plant-based diet, sharing her Colombian culture, and providing one place to enjoy them both. Lowney and her husband, Michael, openedJuicygreens on South Street in Jamaica Plain in 2017 with the intent of bringing more healthy food options to the city and its residents. Juicygreen’s menu includes cold pressed juices, smoothies, salads and wraps and a staple in any Colombian kitchen – arepas.
theyankeexpress.com
A Christmas miracle … Betsy the bulldog returns home
Betsy’s return after too long away from home is considered a Christmas miracle by her owner, Leah Rainville. On Saturday, November 19th, Leah Rainville, a resident of the town of Millbury, and a UMASS medical nurse, filled her dog’s water bowl as she usually does, and went to work.
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
Plymouth teen recovering from brain bleed motivated to give back
PLYMOUTH -- A Plymouth teen who fought to relearn how to walk and talk after a sudden brain bleed now hopes to help others. John Brennan knows he's been given a second chance at life. "You should never say you hit rock bottom. There is always deeper you can go," Brennan laughed. He speaks from a very painful experience. One week before his 14th birthday, he was studying in his room when he suffered a brain hemorrhage. "I walked to the door and fell on my back, uncontrollably seizing," he said. John was later diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked...
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
WCVB
Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
tigertranscript.com
Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction
SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
WCVB
Secondhand shopping in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Jamaica Plain is forever evolving, what’s old is new again and again. It’s the perfect place for secondhand shops, including a recent addition,Diversity Consignment. Owner Ian Drake opened his first consignment shop in Pembroke in 2016 and jumped at the chance to move to JP when a space on Centre Street became available in 2020.
homestyling.guru
Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!
Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power restored at Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm went to waste Monday night and much of the day Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts as the ski resort was without power. The resort said Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. It wasn't until after 3...
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
