New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Expands Its Educational & Space Science Programming Through $300,000 Grant From Meta

County: Public Land Solutions To Hold Stakeholder Meeting
Public Land Solutions is coming to Los Alamos to host a stakeholder meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. They will be conducting stakeholder outreach and collecting input on how and where people are recreating in New Mexico. With this information, combined with...
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Grant At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Monday afternoon is Dr. Ed Grant at Trinity Urgent Care, LLC, 1460 Trinity Dr. Suite A & B. Locally owned and operated, Trinity Urgent Care opened its doors to the community on Nov. 30, 2015, and provides up-to-date expert evaluation and treatment covering a wide range of minor emergencies, illnesses and injuries. ‘Trinity Urgent Care is an alternative to the long wait or high cost of a visit to a hospital emergency room. If your own primary care provider isn’t available when you need them, we are, 7 days-a-week.’ To learn more, click here. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
CSD Leadership Team Kicks Off Community Tour Jan. 28
The leadership team for the Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is kicking off a rotating Community Tour over the next six months beginning Jan. 28. Attending a different county facility each month, the leadership team will avail themselves to citizens for one-on-one discussions and questions on various CSD projects and initiatives.
Governor Hopes To Go Big On Housing, Homelessness
You need over a quarter of a million dollars, on average, to buy a house in Albuquerque. It’s at least twice that much in Santa Fe. Want to rent an apartment? Even a one-bedroom will be more than $1,000 a month on average according to data from apartmentlist.com, in a state with an average household income of $54,000 before taxes. And, of course, there are plenty of New Mexicans who make less, including at least 2,600 homeless.
Last Chance For Tickets To PEEC’s Backcountry Film Festival Sponsored By Century Bank
This week is the last chance to get tickets for the Backcountry Film Festival, sponsored by Century Bank. Join PEEC and the SALA Event Center as they team up to host the Backcountry Film Festival. Watch the films LIVE for the first time in three years at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Pajarito Brewpub and Grill will sell beer and wine before and during the show. Thanks to headline sponsor Century Bank for making this event possible.
School Choice Fair helps show Albuquerque students their options for the future
"Families need to be aware that they do have educational choice. They're not locked into the school that's down the street. If that's not the right fit for their student, they can branch out," said Field Director Angela Lopez.
LAPS Board To Meet On Zoom Thursday Jan. 26
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Jan. 26, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda. Find the link to this meeting here.
Santa Fe Governing Body Approves Old Pecos Rezoning
The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved a controversial and long delayed rezoning of a parcel on Old Pecos Trail. The 6-3 vote on Saturday would allow a 25-lot subdivision to be built on about nine and a half acres near Old Pecos and West Zia Road. There was strong...
Drs. Aimee Price & Erika Bittner Change Practice Location
Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner move practice to 557 Oppenheimer Drive. Courtesy photo. Dr. Aimee Price and Dr. Erika Bittner, whom are both Doctors of Oriental Medicine at The Acupuncture Center of Los Alamos have announced that they have changed locations. They are now at 557 Oppenheimer Drive...
Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
SFCC & AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Open Appointments For Assistance & Preparation Jan. 30-April 18 At Main Campus
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide announce they will offer in-person tax assistance and preparation by appointment. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. The services are provided by volunteers from the community. Appointments can be made now at www.sfcc.edu/taxaide. Tax preparation services will be done on SFCC’s main campus, 6401 Richards Ave. in rooms 408 and 410 in the Main Building.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Los Alamos High School Choir Winter Gala Benefit Jan. 28
The Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Choir Winter Gala, an evening of dinner and entertainment featuring Christina Martos and Carlos Archuleta, is Saturday, Jan. 28 at Crossroads Bible Church, 97 East Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m. along with entertainment and a Silent Auction.
Food Depot Welcomes Back Souper Bowl Benefit Event
SANTA FE — Saturday, Jan. 28, The Food Depot welcomes the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Established in 1994, the benefit raises necessary funds to support hunger relief for nine counties in northern New Mexico and brings awareness to the issue of food insecurity. The Food Depot’s website offers tickets, $35 general admission, and $10 kids’ tickets (ages 6-12).
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of Santa Fe aims to foster...
The World’s largest Matanza is back in Valencia County
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County partnered with 377 Brewery, to bring the World’s largest Matanza, on January 28th. Valencia county puts on this event each year, but skipped the past two years due to COVID. This event brings together families, communities, and businesses. All the Valencia and Los Lunas schools participate alongside the Chamber and that’s why this event grows more each year. They are expecting about 6000-10,000 attendance.
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Chicks Snuggle At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: Hummingbird chicks snuggle together in a nest Monday at Bandelier National Monument. Photo by Sally King/NPS.
