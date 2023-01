Mary Schrier, 79, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Exira Care Center in Exira. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Massena with burial following at the Reno Methodist Cemetery south of Cumberland. Pastor Casey Pelzer will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

CUMBERLAND, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO