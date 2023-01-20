Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Circle Programs Offered at Heartbeat of Hardin County
The Circle program at Heartbeat of Hardin County is open to anyone in Hardin County who is pregnant or has a child under. The Circle of Dads and the Circle of Moms allow participants to discuss topics and earn points for items they need for their kids. This is not...
wktn.com
Next Alliance Community Coffee Scheduled
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Ashley Siefer of Blanchard Place will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions and...
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
wktn.com
2023 Consignment Sale Scheduled for March 11
The Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold the 2023 Consignment Sale Auction on Saturday, March 11th. It will start at 9 that morning at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. Items can be consigned starting Wednesday, March 8 from 4-6:30pm, Thursday, March 9 from 8-6:30pm and Friday, March 10 from 8-6:30pm. The...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Bowling finishes 4th place at Invitational @ Suburban Lanes And Entertainment Center – Wynford
Kenton participated in the Winford Classic Saturday and finished 4th out of 12 teams rolling a 2914. Sam Taylor, Stone Sauber, Adam Hopkins, Spencer Anglemyer, Devin Hastings, Zane Rogers, and Jacob Kennedy all contributed to their high bakers of 229, 216, 214, 208, and 202. Liberty Benton won with a...
wktn.com
Time to Purchase 2023 Dog Tags Without a Penalty Running Out
A reminder that you have a little over a week to purchase 2023 Dog Tags without a penalty. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee paid on or before January 31, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed. After January 31, officers...
wktn.com
Obituary for Rebecca A. Spinner
Rebecca A. Spinner, age 65, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1957, in Kenton, Ohio to the late William Henry and Kathleen (Jordan) Paugh. On October 9, 1999, Rebecca married Jerry Spinner, who preceded her in death. Rebecca...
wktn.com
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down SR 4 in Union County for 14 Hours
A semi driver was injured in a roll over accident late this past Sunday morning in Union County. According to information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in the 13,000 block of State Route 4. The driver lost control of a semi hauling liquid nitrogen and...
wktn.com
Kenton Not Accepting Income Tax Returns Until Jan 28
Important information regarding 2022 Income Tax filings in the City of Kenton has been released. The City of Kenton will not be accepting any income tax filings until Friday January 28, 2023. That is due to software upgrades.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
wktn.com
Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night to Wednesday Evening
While some Hardin County students enjoyed today off because of Sunday’s snow, the area is gearing up for potentially even more snow by mid week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Snow is...
wktn.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hardin County. The snow could be heavy at times when it moves in well after midnight. There is a possibility of one to three inches on the ground just in time for your morning commute. The snow will continue...
wktn.com
Obituary for Hearold E. Weihrauch, Sr.
Hearold E. Weihrauch, Sr. went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 21, 2023. He was born August 7, 1930 to Edward and Emma (Karch) Weihrauch on the farm where he still lived. He attended Arlington Local School and graduated in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris...
