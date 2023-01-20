Do you like lights? What about fields? Both, you say! Well, do I have the art installation for you. HYBYCOZO, a renowned artistic duo whose work has been featured around the globe, just opened Lightfield, a major installation in Cathedral Square Park. Their work takes geometric principles, ratios and patterns and applies them to large-scale lanterns and sculptures with elaborate shapes and shifting, colorful lights. It’s a sight to behold. Lightfield will be on display until May 5, so you have plenty of time to check it out.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO