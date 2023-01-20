ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
12 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Jan. 25-29

18th Street Brewing is taking over the taps at Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) from 4 to 10 p.m. The brewery from Hammond, Indiana isn’t bashful about its IPAs and stouts. Thursday, Jan. 26. Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.) hosts an 80s night that includes...
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
How Bartelt Remodeling Built a Legacy of Quality

How Bartelt went from a two-person operation to one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand remodeling firms. Rick Bartelt’s father started teaching him carpentry when he was only 12 years old. He spent his adolescence and early adulthood working with his father on projects across Milwaukee. “I always pushed my...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Jan. 23

Do you like lights? What about fields? Both, you say! Well, do I have the art installation for you. HYBYCOZO, a renowned artistic duo whose work has been featured around the globe, just opened Lightfield, a major installation in Cathedral Square Park. Their work takes geometric principles, ratios and patterns and applies them to large-scale lanterns and sculptures with elaborate shapes and shifting, colorful lights. It’s a sight to behold. Lightfield will be on display until May 5, so you have plenty of time to check it out.
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
