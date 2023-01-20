LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.

