wktn.com
Next Alliance Community Coffee Scheduled
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Ashley Siefer of Blanchard Place will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions and...
Galion Inquirer
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
peakofohio.com
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
wktn.com
Circle Programs Offered at Heartbeat of Hardin County
The Circle program at Heartbeat of Hardin County is open to anyone in Hardin County who is pregnant or has a child under. The Circle of Dads and the Circle of Moms allow participants to discuss topics and earn points for items they need for their kids. This is not...
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
wktn.com
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down SR 4 in Union County for 14 Hours
A semi driver was injured in a roll over accident late this past Sunday morning in Union County. According to information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in the 13,000 block of State Route 4. The driver lost control of a semi hauling liquid nitrogen and...
wktn.com
Time to Purchase 2023 Dog Tags Without a Penalty Running Out
A reminder that you have a little over a week to purchase 2023 Dog Tags without a penalty. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee paid on or before January 31, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed. After January 31, officers...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial
LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
hometownstations.com
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
hometownstations.com
Antrea Hardy arraigned for Monday's shooting at the Imperial Inn
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.
hometownstations.com
Former Lima police officer pleads guilty to three misdemeanor counts in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer arrested in Auglaize County for obstructing official business back in June of 2022 has now entered a guilty plea. Tyler Dunlap entered a plea of guilty to three misdemeanor counts of assault, misconduct at an emergency, and resisting arrest. Dunlap entered his resignation from the Lima Police Department on December 30th of 2022. According to the Lima Law Director's Office, court records indicate that Dunlap obstructed an emergency call in Auglaize County. Sentencing has been scheduled for February 21, 2023.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
wktn.com
