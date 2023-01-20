SEATTLE — Three new fluffy feline friends at the Woodland Park Zoo are now viewable to the public for the first time since arriving in Seattle last year. The three Canada lynx that now call the zoo’s Living Northwest Trail home came to Seattle from other zoos across the United States. All three of the lynx – named Yukon, Monty and Marty - are 3 years old and live in the brand-new lynx facility at the zoo.

