Seattle business closures show downtown still struggling
(The Center Square) – A string of companies located in Downtown Seattle are leaving the area as the city continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nike store located in the downtown district promptly shut down on Jan. 20, Amazon is vacating its downtown Seattle tower in April and the Regal Cinema theater is closing in February as a result of the parent company’s bankruptcy filing. Nike will transfer...
KOMO News
Goode 4 Business
Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. Google axes Kirkland campus plan, Nordstrom holiday sales slump, egg prices a 'collusive scheme?', and the latest on the stock market.
KOMO News
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of I-5 on-ramp
SEATTLE, Wash. — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing homeless encampment that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names, are busy...
MyNorthwest.com
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
KOMO News
Seattle's $2 billion convention center expansion to open Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Convention Center's (SCC) expansion, Summit is opening Wednesday more than four years after contractors broke ground. The addition of the Summit will nearly double the capacity of the Seattle Convention Center and adds just under 600,000 square feet of event space, including meeting rooms, ballrooms and a garden terrace.
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold
Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
MyNorthwest.com
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
Narcity
You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains. You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
KOMO News
Meet the new Canada lynx at the Woodland Park Zoo
SEATTLE — Three new fluffy feline friends at the Woodland Park Zoo are now viewable to the public for the first time since arriving in Seattle last year. The three Canada lynx that now call the zoo’s Living Northwest Trail home came to Seattle from other zoos across the United States. All three of the lynx – named Yukon, Monty and Marty - are 3 years old and live in the brand-new lynx facility at the zoo.
KOMO News
South Park residents, Seattle Public Utilities discuss flood prevention and preparations
SEATTLE, Wash. — Flood cleanup continues in South Park nearly a month after king tides from the Duwamish River devastated homes and businesses. Luckily, there was no reported flooding in South Park from the latest king tide this week, but people still want to know what the city is doing long-term to prevent another big mess.
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
thurstontalk.com
Gourmet Food, Craft Cocktails, and a Movie Theater with Unlimited Popcorn and Soda? Visit Yelm!
Do you want to get out of town for the day? Look no further than Yelm. Yelm is located about 20 miles southeast of Olympia and is the perfect day trip getaway to feed your small-town craving. However, one of the most surprising city-like aspects of the Yelm is the...
seattleite.com
Mint Progressive Indian Opens in Downtown Seattle
Opening earlier this month, Mint Progressive Indian is already generating lots of buzz amongst Seattle food enthusiasts, and for good reason. This new downtown Seattle restaurant showcases modern dishes using traditional Indian cooking techniques and local ingredients paired with craft cocktails, making for a truly progressive Indian dining experience. Building...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Regal Cinemas Shutting Down Longtime Seattle Theater
Cineworld, Regal's parent company, is closing dozens of theaters across the country.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
