ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Seattle business closures show downtown still struggling

(The Center Square) – A string of companies located in Downtown Seattle are leaving the area as the city continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nike store located in the downtown district promptly shut down on Jan. 20, Amazon is vacating its downtown Seattle tower in April and the Regal Cinema theater is closing in February as a result of the parent company’s bankruptcy filing. Nike will transfer...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Goode 4 Business

Brad Goode here, with your Goode 4 Business Report. Google axes Kirkland campus plan, Nordstrom holiday sales slump, egg prices a 'collusive scheme?', and the latest on the stock market.
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's $2 billion convention center expansion to open Wednesday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Convention Center's (SCC) expansion, Summit is opening Wednesday more than four years after contractors broke ground. The addition of the Summit will nearly double the capacity of the Seattle Convention Center and adds just under 600,000 square feet of event space, including meeting rooms, ballrooms and a garden terrace.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Op-Ed: Seattle’s ADU Rules Leave Long-Term Renters Out in the Cold

Despite the city’s housing affordability crisis and official pledges to support increased housing production, one Seattle resident found that the process of converting his basement to an apartment for long-term renters is “painful, expensive, and risky,” unlike the “super simple” process for adding a short-term rental unit, a practice that many housing advocates blame for reducing the supply for long-term renters.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Meet the new Canada lynx at the Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Three new fluffy feline friends at the Woodland Park Zoo are now viewable to the public for the first time since arriving in Seattle last year. The three Canada lynx that now call the zoo’s Living Northwest Trail home came to Seattle from other zoos across the United States. All three of the lynx – named Yukon, Monty and Marty - are 3 years old and live in the brand-new lynx facility at the zoo.
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleite.com

Mint Progressive Indian Opens in Downtown Seattle

Opening earlier this month, Mint Progressive Indian is already generating lots of buzz amongst Seattle food enthusiasts, and for good reason. This new downtown Seattle restaurant showcases modern dishes using traditional Indian cooking techniques and local ingredients paired with craft cocktails, making for a truly progressive Indian dining experience. Building...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy