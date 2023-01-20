PHOTOS: CT officer has 'emotional encounter' with man about to jump off bridge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (1010 WINS) -- A police officer in Connecticut had an "emotional encounter" with a man that was about to jump off a bridge, authorities said Thursday.



Photo credit New Haven PD

"While on patrol in Fair Haven, Officers Wityak and T. Evans were alerted to a man in distress, about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge. Officer Wityak used his skills in Crisis Intervention and with much empathy and compassion convinced the individual to seek help at the hospital. It was an emotional encounter for both the Officer and the individual which ended in a hug," the New Haven Police Department wrote on Facebook.

On Jan. 13, Officers Wityak and Evans were were patrolling the Fair Haven neighborhood when they were alerted to a man in distress and on the verge of jumping off the Ferry Street Bridge, officials said.

Wityak used his crisis intervention skills and was able to talk the man down and convince him to seek help at the hospital, police said.

Officer Wityak and the man were seen hugging it out after the encounter which was captured on police body camera video.

If you are in a crisis or have a family member or friend who needs help, you are not alone. Contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.