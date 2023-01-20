Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
csurams.com
Second Half Rally Falls Just Short in Laramie
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The margin between victory and defeat is so slim in college basketball. Colorado State knows about it firsthand playing in overtime three straight times leading up to Saturday's game and falling in a one-possession game 58-57 to Wyoming Saturday. The loss overshadows Isaiah Stevens putting his...
Top ranked prospect in Oklahoma for 2024 has trip to Colorado on deck
With a growing list of college options, Danny Okoye is trying to take a measured approach with his recruitment. The Composite four-star edge prospect from Tulsa (Okla.) NOAH Homeschool recently picked up his 23rd, 24th and 25th scholarship offers, from Colorado, Texas and Ohio State, respectively. "At first, it was...
csurams.com
Rams Win First Day of Winter Invite
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Right out of the blocks, the pace was set. Colorado State's women's swimming and diving team won the 400-yard medley relay to start the two-day Air Force Winter Invite and followed up with a trio of individual wins and another relay to walk off deck with first-day victory in the five-team affair.
Fort Morgan Times
Q&A: Get to know Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb beyond the football field
The University of Northern Colorado hired Ed Lamb as the head football coach in December. Lamb talked in detail about football at his introductory press conference, but fans want to know more about him beyond schematics and goals for the program. He sat down with the Greeley Tribune on Saturday...
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. 3 suspects...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Snow On The Way, Cold Continues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
This Wyoming Soda Fountain Is Chock-Full Of Classic Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor
Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters
A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year.
