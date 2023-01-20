ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Second Half Rally Falls Just Short in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The margin between victory and defeat is so slim in college basketball. Colorado State knows about it firsthand playing in overtime three straight times leading up to Saturday's game and falling in a one-possession game 58-57 to Wyoming Saturday. The loss overshadows Isaiah Stevens putting his...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Win First Day of Winter Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Right out of the blocks, the pace was set. Colorado State's women's swimming and diving team won the 400-yard medley relay to start the two-day Air Force Winter Invite and followed up with a trio of individual wins and another relay to walk off deck with first-day victory in the five-team affair.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Q&A: Get to know Northern Colorado coach Ed Lamb beyond the football field

The University of Northern Colorado hired Ed Lamb as the head football coach in December. Lamb talked in detail about football at his introductory press conference, but fans want to know more about him beyond schematics and goals for the program. He sat down with the Greeley Tribune on Saturday...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Lakewood football star in need of new heart

A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. 3 suspects...
DENVER, CO
KOWB AM 1290

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Snow On The Way, Cold Continues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The cold weather will continue throughout the week and a chance of snow will move in tonight and tomorrow into Monday. Luckily, the snow is not part of a winter storm so there likely won’t be much accumulation or travel impacts from this snow. We’re under a high pressure system right now so that’ll limit any potential for storm-like accumulation.
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Cold, Snowy Weather Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says colder than usual temperatures and scattered periods of snow can be expected in southeast Wyoming this week,. The agency posted this statement and graphic on it's website:. "Monday's weather will include below normal temperatures for our area. We'll have patchy fog...
CHEYENNE, WY
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Space infrastructure company picks Colorado to set up new headquarters

A space infrastructure company announced it will be setting up its headquarters in Colorado.The company, "Think Orbital" says it plans to bring over 60 jobs to the state initially. It also plans to conduct substantial research and development for the autonomously assembled space structure, which are called "Think Platforms."The platforms can support everything, from in-space manufacturing to pharmaceutical development and tourism  Think Orbital is currently leasing space in Lafayette, but may expand to the Denver and Boulder areas. The jobs that the company plans to offer include engineering and manufacturing roles, which could average close to $80,000 per year. 
COLORADO STATE

