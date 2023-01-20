Read full article on original website
City of Tenaha Notice of Regular Meeting, Jan. 23 Agenda
January 23, 2023 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Monday the 23rd day of January 2023 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
DETCOG and Economic Development District Public Meeting, Jan. 26 Agenda
January 23, 2023 - Notice of public meeting of the Board of Directors of Deep East Texas Council of Governments and the Economic Development District on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12:00 noon at the San Augustine County Expo Center, 1109 Oaklawn Street, San Augustine, TX 75972. Program: Presentation by...
Joaquin ISD Substitute Orientation, Training
January 23, 2023 - Joaquin ISD has scheduled a substitute orientation and training for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10am. The orientation will be held at the Joaquin ISD Administration Building located at the far end of the football field. Please be sure to complete and or update an online application at www.joaquinisd.net under employment opportunities. Questions contact Donna Vergo, 936-269-3128 ext. 225 or dvergo@joaquinisd.net.
Center Garden Club Monthly Meeting for January
January 24, 2023 - The Center Garden Club met at the home of Carolyn Bounds on January 11, 2023. 12 members were in attendance and were treated to a wonderful lasagna lunch with delicious pie for dessert. The program was given by CGC President Carolyn Bounds. The topic was about the use of different items as makeshift vases. Bounds explained that inexpensive bowls or vintage items can be used as beautiful centerpieces when flowers or greenery are added.
Dow McWilliams Shares Aerial Photo of Timpson with TAGHS
January 23, 2023 - The June 2022 issue of “Tap Root” magazine, which is published quarterly by the Timpson Area Genealogical and Heritage Society, featured an aerial photograph of Timpson, believed to have been taken in the early 1920's. As he studied the photo, 1961 THS graduate and TAGHS member Dow McWilliams noticed something, which he shared with TAGHS members and guests at their January monthly meeting.
2023 MLK Walk/Parade in Center
January 23, 2023 - (Photo Album) - An MLK Walk/Parade was held on Monday, January 16, 2023, honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to continue carrying his message into the future. Participants gathered at H&S Discount Foods on Shelbyville Street where the event began with an...
Shelbyville VFD Announces Contest Winners of Annual Community Night
January 24, 2023 - The Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Department had a good turnout despite drizzling rain for their first Annual Community Night. Three contests were held with the following top winners: Ashley and Jeremy Snider in the Chili Cook-off; Cody and Cayden Price in the Cornhole Tournament; and Blake Campbell and Megan Teske in the 42 Tournament.
Piney Woods Photographic Society January 2023 Challenger Winners
January 23, 2023 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society held their first monthly meeting of 2023 this past Saturday, January 21st. The new year was kickstarted by the "Photographer"s Choice" Challenge with 22 photo submissions by club members for critique and favorite voting. What a great way to start the new year!
Donald Allen Truitt Jr.
Donald Allen Truitt Jr., 54, of New Orleans, Louisiana, formerly of Joaquin, Texas, and Center, Texas, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born December 16, 1968. Memorial service is pending at this time. Services are under the direction of Watson & Sons Funeral Home...
Abundant Love Ministries Announces Two Scholarship Opportunities
Each scholarship will award two (2) $1,000 each, scholarships to four (4) qualifying Shelby County residents. Click each respective scholarship above for more information, including application and process for applying. Application submission deadline is Monday, April 10, 2023. Questions and correspondence can be forwarded to the ALM Scholarship Committee, at...
5th Sunday Singing in Joaquin
January 24, 2023 - There will be a 5th Sunday Singing this coming Sunday, January 29, at 6pm at First United Methodist Church. All area churches are invited to attend and bring any music and singers to perform. Afterwards there will be a pot luck finger foods snack time. All...
David's Daily Devotion for January 23
January 23, 2023 - Good Morning! It’s Monday, January 23. Yesterday, at First Baptist Church of Center, Texas, we welcomed a special guest - a representative of the organization called Campus Crusade for Christ. Actually, for the last ten years, it’s gone by the name “Cru”. Started in 1951, as a ministry to college students, Cru has worked, for over 70 years now, to spread the gospel message of Jesus Christ around the world.
27th Annual Joy Seekers Conference – Let’s Bloom Together!
January 23, 2023 - 27th Annual Joy Seekers Conference – Let’s Bloom Together!The 27th Annual Joy Seekers Conference for Women will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church of Center, Texas. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The Conference begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 1:00 p.m. Lunch is included.
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 3 Motor Vehicle Crashes
January 23, 2023 - The week of January 15th through 21st yielded 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, 3 of which involved motor vehicle accidents. Here's a summary of the week's events. The most active day of the week, Sunday, had 2 calls with the first coming...
SFA 2023 President's Innovation Fund Recipients Announced
January 24, 2023 - Stephen F. Austin State University’s Office of Research and Graduate Studies recently announced the 2023 recipients of the President’s Innovation Fund, which rewards efforts to enhance innovative recruitment, retention and teaching practices that focus on student success. This year, there were 13 recipients —...
SFA Gardens to Host Spring Plant Sale
Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will host its annual Garden Gala Day Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 and 2 at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, located at 2900 Raguet St. January 23, 2023 - Stephen F. Austin State University’s SFA Gardens will...
Tenaha ISD Perfect Attendance for 3rd Six Weeks of 2022-2023
January 23, 2023 - Tenaha ISD is pleased to announce the Tigers receiving Perfect Attendance recognition for the 3rd Six Weeks grading period. These students exhibited excellent attendance during one of the busiest times of the year, and Tenaha ISD is extremely proud of their accomplishments. Please join us in congratulating the following students!
Sandra Gail Eddins
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6-8PM at Mangum Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 2:00 PM Bro. Tommy Ford and Bro. Chris Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Sholar Cemetery, Joaquin, Texas. Sandra was raised...
