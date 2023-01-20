January 24, 2023 - The Center Garden Club met at the home of Carolyn Bounds on January 11, 2023. 12 members were in attendance and were treated to a wonderful lasagna lunch with delicious pie for dessert. The program was given by CGC President Carolyn Bounds. The topic was about the use of different items as makeshift vases. Bounds explained that inexpensive bowls or vintage items can be used as beautiful centerpieces when flowers or greenery are added.

CENTER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO