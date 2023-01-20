ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WIBW

KBI updates conditions of deputies shot in Dodge City shootout

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery. The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.
DODGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka narcotics search warrant lands one man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant that was served in downtown Topeka has landed one man behind bars after officials allegedly found a loaded gun and drugs. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 23, it arrested Deroyale A. Johnson, 58, of Topeka, after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of SW Tyler St. that morning.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother

CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
CANTON, KS
WIBW

Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
TOPEKA, KS

