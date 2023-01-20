Read full article on original website
WIBW
KBI updates conditions of deputies shot in Dodge City shootout
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the the two deputies seriously injured in Monday’s Dodge City shootout are progressing in their recovery. The KBI says the Ford Co. deputy hospitalized in Wichita with serious injuries is in good condition after undergoing surgery Tuesday. The Clark Co. deputy also hospitalized in Wichita is recovering at home after his release Tuesday.
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
WIBW
North Topeka police traffic stop ends in northern Douglas County arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled from deputies in North Topeka ended up in handcuffs in Douglas Co. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop Mitchell Glynn, 61, around 10 a.m. near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Paramore St. Glynn refused to stop, speeding off from the area.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka narcotics search warrant lands one man behind bars
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant that was served in downtown Topeka has landed one man behind bars after officials allegedly found a loaded gun and drugs. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Jan. 23, it arrested Deroyale A. Johnson, 58, of Topeka, after a search warrant was served in the 700 block of SW Tyler St. that morning.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KAKE TV
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
WIBW
Arrest made after police see man walking with allegedly stolen electrical wire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a man walking with electrical wire after they found a nearby business had recently had some stolen. The Topeka Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, officers had been on patrol and saw an individual, later identified as Colton G. Miller, 25, of Topeka, with a large spool of electrical wire in a shopping cart. They stopped Miller and began to investigate.
WIBW
Double homicide suspect from Phoenix killed by deputies in Kansas, 2nd suspect hospitalized
DODGE CITY, KS (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital after they were wanted in connection to the murders of two parents in Phoenix and ended up involved in a shootout with Kansas law enforcement on Monday morning, investigators said. It began when...
WIBW
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
WIBW
Man accused of high school burglary, woman arrested after church burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of a burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School and a woman have both been arrested by the Topeka Police Department after a separate burglary at a local church. TPD reports say that officers were called to respond to a burglary in progress...
WIBW
After fire deaths, Topeka records five homicides in first 20 days of 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an intentionally set house fire Friday morning claimed the lives of a woman and two children, Topeka had recorded five homicides in the first 20 days of 2023, according to WIBW records. The fatal house fire was reported around 5 a.m. Friday at a home...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
WIBW
Officials search for suspect identity, information in Miltonvale burglary
Man who allegedly set fire that killed mother, daughters held on $1 million bond. Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
WIBW
Man accused of killing daughters, their mother, held on $1 million bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of setting a fire that killed his two children and their mother in Topeka will be held on a $1 million bond. Kyle Tyler, 32, of Holton, made his first court appearance on Monday morning. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated arson and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.
WIBW
Traffic clears as I-70 reopened following crash in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is clearing as I-70 has been reopened following a lane closure as crews cleared a crash in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system indicates that just after 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officials have closed the left lane of westbound I-70 for a collision in Topeka.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for mother, daughters killed in Topeka arson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of the mother and two daughters allegedly killed by their father in a Topeka arson. The family of Genny Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, who died in an intentionally set house fire on Friday, Jan. 20, has created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral expenses, as well as the funeral expenses of her two daughters, Peyton Tyler, 9, and Kourtney Tyler, 1.
