hometownstations.com
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
wktn.com
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down SR 4 in Union County for 14 Hours
A semi driver was injured in a roll over accident late this past Sunday morning in Union County. According to information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in the 13,000 block of State Route 4. The driver lost control of a semi hauling liquid nitrogen and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 23 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
13abc.com
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
Watch: Port Clinton police deploy drone to apprehend fleeing suspect
On Jan. 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio Route 2 and Tettau Road in Erie Township where a car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
13abc.com
Dec. 23 Ohio Turnpike crash resulted in over 70 injuries, multiple fatalities, crash report says
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their findings after completing their initial crash report for the Ohio Turnpike crash in Groton Township on Dec. 23, 2022. According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in 73 injuries...
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
wktn.com
Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway
Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
crawfordcountynow.com
911 call as investigation continues
Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
