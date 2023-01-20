ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
FINDLAY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight

BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night. TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WTOL 11

Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 23 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Fundraiser for Family of Wyandot County Boy Underway

Wyandot County area schools and Kimmel Apparel are conducting a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a boy diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy or ALD. Customers are encouraged to buy a shirt in their school color and wear them to school sporting events to show their support for Caleb. He...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

911 call as investigation continues

Following a public records request, Crawford County Now has obtained the 911 recording regarding January 22nd’s ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information please contact the Bucyrus Police Department at 419-562-1006. Warning 911 call may not be suitable for all audiences.
BUCYRUS, OH

