Indianapolis, IN

Colts interview Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for head coach

By Mike Chappell
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in as many days, a former interim head coach has been added to the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching search .

Rich Bisaccia, who led the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs last season in an interim role, completed his interview Friday with the Colts. He’s the ninth candidate acknowledged by the team. Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to remain with the Lions after meeting with the Colts.

Bisaccia, 62, brings an extensive resume to the mix.

He’s currently the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator, and that has been his primarily area of expertise. But he put himself on the NFL radar in 2021 when he took over in Las Vegas following Jon Gruden’s resignation. He had been Gruden’s special teams coordinator. The Raiders were 3-2 at the time, and posted a 7-5 record under Bisaccia’s leadership. They earned their first playoff berth since 2016.

During his two-decade career as a coach in the NFL, Bisaccia has developed into one of the league’s top special teams minds. He’s been a coordinator with the Packers, Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Colts already have interviewed their own special teams coordinator (Bubba Ventrone) and formally met with Jeff Saturday, who served as their interim head coach following the Nov. 7 firing of Frank Reich.

Colts head coach search: Who’s been interviewed so far?

Others who have been interviewed: Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Denver defensive coordinator Ejior Evero.

Still in line for interviews: Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, New York Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don “Wink’’ Martindale, and Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

