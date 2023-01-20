Read full article on original website
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes
Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana 'won’t undermine' taxpayer returns with ESG investments, governor says
(The Center Square) – Montana will no longer allow state funds to go towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Joining the Montana Board of Investments in his announcement, Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently his administration is committed to getting returns on $26 billion in investments of the state’s financial assets, but it "will not advance a political agenda."
proclaimerscv.com
$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana
Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
NBCMontana
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
Fairfield Sun Times
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Property Tax Rebate for Montana Homeowners Under $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax
Montana homeowners are being primed for a $2,000 property tax rebate for 2023 and 2024. Montana Homeowners to Get $2,000 Property Tax Rebate from $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax. Governor Greg Gianforte proposed a $500 million bill that would provide Montana homeowners with $1,000 in property tax rebates this 2023 and 2024. The funding will come from the state’s $2.4 billion surplus tax. According to the governor, this would be the largest state-administered tax rebate in the country once passed.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Providers ‘barely surviving’ as lawmakers debate increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates
Assisted living and other long-term care operators in Montana are “barely surviving” due to increased operational costs, providers testified before the Montana state legislature’s health and human services joint appropriations subcommittee earlier this month as state lawmakers debate whether to raise the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Billings lawmaker shares experience in legislature amid sudden resignation
At the age of 19, Stromswold celebrated her new adulthood with two life goals - becoming a full-time student studying political science and running for public office.
‘Yellowstone’ Generates Staggering $730 Million in Spending in Montana, Study Finds
Kevin Costner’s massive hit Yellowstone is having an amazing effect on Montana. According to a new study, it generated hundreds... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Generates Staggering $730 Million in Spending in Montana, Study Finds appeared first on Outsider.
Fairfield Sun Times
How 2022 Gun Sales in Montana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 3rd store in Montana on Saturday
The wholesale grocery industry landscape is widening. CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its third location in Montana on Saturday. The 20,000-square-foot Helena store will be located at 2885 North Sanders Street. Joining the existing Montana locations in Kalispell and Missoula, the new location...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sunshine Might Be Free But Solar Power is Not Cheap
Mississippi residents are consistently told that renewable energy sources, like solar panels, are now the lowest-cost ways to generate electricity, but these claims are based on creative accounting gimmicks that only examine a small portion of the expenses incurred to integrate solar onto the grid while excluding many others. When...
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
Fairfield Sun Times
Colorado sees 31-cent increase in gas price average
(The Center Square) – Colorado had the nation’s highest increase in gas prices over the past week, as the average price increased by 31 cents. According to AAA data, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.65 as of Monday, up from $3.34 a week ago. The national average is $3.42.
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety expert says Montana’s ‘Food Freedom’ law puts public in danger
Like taking a new car in for repairs while it is still under warranty, the Montana Local Food Choice Act of 2021 will be getting renewed attention during the 2023 legislative session in Helena. But the 2023 Senate Bill 202 at this point does little more than prohibit local boards from getting involved in the issue.
The Truth About Cars With Out-of-State Plates in Montana
Out of state plated cars in Montana are not our enemy. Unless you've had to drive a vehicle with out of state plates recently, you'd have no idea how rudely some Montana residents are behaving towards them. It's disturbing. Let's cut to the chase - some Montana residents are flat...
kiowacountypress.net
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
Comments / 5