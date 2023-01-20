ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit

JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
PYMNTS

FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
PYMNTS

FTX Prosecutors Seize $698M in Bankman-Fried Assets

Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a Friday (Jan. 20) court filing, a bulk of the seizures were in the form of 55.2 million shares in Robinhood, worth $526.2 million. This, as the crypto exchange is reportedly exploring a return to trading.
WASHINGTON STATE
bitcoinist.com

Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff

New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
PYMNTS

Report: Signature Bank Puts $100K Minimum on Crypto Transactions

Signature Bank has reportedly placed a new threshold on the cryptocurrency transactions it will handle. According to crypto exchange Binance, the bank will stop supporting transactions of under $100,000 beginning Feb. 1. “As a result, some individual users may not be able to use SWIFT bank transfers to buy or...
PYMNTS

Synchrony Core Purchase Volumes Grow 11% as Charge-Offs Also Increase

For Synchrony Financial, consumer spending volumes remain robust, receivables increased — and loans past due are on the rise. As the largest provider of private label cards, Synchrony's results offer a snapshot of how card spending growth among prime and non-prime consumers has been faring and how they've been paying down those obligations.
PYMNTS

Binance Changing Procedures to Keep Collateral and Customer Assets Separate

Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.
PYMNTS

Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized as FTC Called to Investigate Eggs

A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
PYMNTS

BNY Mellon and Fiserv Team to Speed Up FX Rate Quotes

BNY Mellon has teamed with Fiserv to offer financial institutions faster foreign exchange rate quotes. “One of the main challenges for U.S. financial institutions looking to access real-time FX [foreign exchange] rate quotes for payments is that the costs associated with integrating to a banking partner can be prohibitive,” Isabel Schmidt, global co-head of payments at BNY Mellon, said in a Monday (Jan. 24) news release.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy