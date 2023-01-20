Read full article on original website
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Cryptocurrency is now the 2nd most widely held financial asset among women, survey shows
Crypto ownership rose among women during 2022, making it the second most widely held asset class held by that group, eToro said. In its fourth-quarter survey, 34% of women said they owned crypto, up from 29% in the prior quarter. The ownership rate among men edged up just by 1...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
CoinDesk
Binance Says Signature Bank Won’t Support Transactions for Crypto Exchange Customers of Less Than $100K
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than $100,000 for crypto exchange customers, according to a statement from exchange giant Binance. Binance said in the statement emailed to CoinDesk that Signature had told...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
A pair of public pension funds in Virginia have exposure to the collapse of crypto lender Genesis
Genesis owes its top 50 creditors around $3.5 billion, with at least one creditor tied to a $6.8 billion Virginia pension system. Two pension funds in Fairfax County, Virginia, invested $35 million in a Genesis creditor. Genesis filed for bankruptcy last week amid exposure to failed firms FTX and Three...
CoinDesk
Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cité Gestion, an independent Swiss private bank founded in 2009, is using Taurus technology to tokenize its own shares as the bank delves deeper into blockchain technology. The move will be the first...
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
FTX Prosecutors Seize $698M in Bankman-Fried Assets
Federal prosecutors have seized nearly $700 million in assets from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a Friday (Jan. 20) court filing, a bulk of the seizures were in the form of 55.2 million shares in Robinhood, worth $526.2 million. This, as the crypto exchange is reportedly exploring a return to trading.
bitcoinist.com
Why Crypto Software Company ConsenSys Is Sacking Nearly 100 Staff
New York City-headquartered ConsenSys, the crypto software firm and parent company behind MetaMask, is sacking 11% of its personnel, Reuters reported, Thursday. Even though 2023 is barely a month old, the digital currency sector has already undergone a number of ups and downs. The crypto market lost about $2 trillion...
Report: Signature Bank Puts $100K Minimum on Crypto Transactions
Signature Bank has reportedly placed a new threshold on the cryptocurrency transactions it will handle. According to crypto exchange Binance, the bank will stop supporting transactions of under $100,000 beginning Feb. 1. “As a result, some individual users may not be able to use SWIFT bank transfers to buy or...
Synchrony Core Purchase Volumes Grow 11% as Charge-Offs Also Increase
For Synchrony Financial, consumer spending volumes remain robust, receivables increased — and loans past due are on the rise. As the largest provider of private label cards, Synchrony's results offer a snapshot of how card spending growth among prime and non-prime consumers has been faring and how they've been paying down those obligations.
Binance Changing Procedures to Keep Collateral and Customer Assets Separate
Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.
Food Price Spikes Could Be Criminalized as FTC Called to Investigate Eggs
A farmers’ group wants the federal government to investigate a recent spike in egg prices. In a letter last week to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action notes that egg prices “more than doubled for consumers last year — from $1.788 in December 2021 to $4.250 in December 2022 for a dozen large Grade A eggs.”
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Team to Speed Up FX Rate Quotes
BNY Mellon has teamed with Fiserv to offer financial institutions faster foreign exchange rate quotes. “One of the main challenges for U.S. financial institutions looking to access real-time FX [foreign exchange] rate quotes for payments is that the costs associated with integrating to a banking partner can be prohibitive,” Isabel Schmidt, global co-head of payments at BNY Mellon, said in a Monday (Jan. 24) news release.
