Texas woman found dead after threatening to reveal relationship to boyfriend's wife



A woman in Texas was found dead nearly a week after she was reportedly planning to tell her boyfriend's wife about their relationship.

The body of Kayla Kelley, 33, was found in a field in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Wednesday after she was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, who was in a relationship with Kelley, is in the custody of Collin County Detention Center. He was charged with kidnapping Kelley on Jan. 14 and further charged with arson for damage he did to Kelley's car, per police.

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley. As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator's search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

AP This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Kayla Kelley.



Ferguson and Kelley met on an online dating service, but Ferguson allegedly lied to Kelley about being married. Once Kelley found out Ferguson was married, she told Ferguson she would tell his wife, per CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

Officials said they are still determining if any additional charges should be brought against Ferguson for his alleged role in Kelley's disappearance.