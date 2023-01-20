ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Texas woman found dead after threatening to reveal relationship to boyfriend's wife

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

A woman in Texas was found dead nearly a week after she was reportedly planning to tell her boyfriend's wife about their relationship.

The body of Kayla Kelley, 33, was found in a field in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Wednesday after she was reported missing by friends on Jan. 11.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, who was in a relationship with Kelley, is in the custody of Collin County Detention Center. He was charged with kidnapping Kelley on Jan. 14 and further charged with arson for damage he did to Kelley's car, per police.

"While we desperately hoped for a different outcome, I'm grateful for the dogged determination of my deputies and our Texas Rangers in locating Ms. Kelley. As this is an ongoing homicide investigation, details outside what may be contained within an investigator's search or arrest affidavit will not yet be released," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.

This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her.


Ferguson and Kelley met on an online dating service, but Ferguson allegedly lied to Kelley about being married. Once Kelley found out Ferguson was married, she told Ferguson she would tell his wife, per CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

Officials said they are still determining if any additional charges should be brought against Ferguson for his alleged role in Kelley's disappearance.

Comments / 115

Healed77$
3d ago

Prayers For Her Family. He Was Stupid For Killing Her Because In The End Your Wife Still Found Out And Now The Whole World Has Also , Because Your Name Is All Over The News. Smart Move, So You Still Didn't Get The Results You Wanted, And Took A Innocent Life For No Reason

Reply(2)
36
miss Major
4d ago

married people need to stop blaming the person there spouse are cheating with it's not there fault it's your spouse fault

Reply(11)
70
Think@Humanity
3d ago

Wrong thing to do ladies! Most men will lay down and play with you, but when the play time is over they are going back to those wives who put up with their crap. Just move on!

Reply
15
 

