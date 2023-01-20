RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual and the person “took off running.” The officer pursued the individual on foot, and a struggle of some sort ensued. The police officer drew and attempted to use a taser in this struggle, and the individual then pointed a firearm at the officer. In response, the police officer fired upon the armed individual, who was struck and killed. The police officer was not injured in the shooting. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family members. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO