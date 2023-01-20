ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Former North Texas Cornerback Deshawn Gaddie Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1vmU_0kLiBjuW00

Ole Miss lands former North Texas cornerback Deshawn Gaddie via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels bolstered their secondary when former North Texas cornerback DeShawn Gaddie announced his intentions to transfer to Ole Miss on Friday.

Gaddie, a junior out of Indianapolis, Ind., was a three-star recruit in UNT's 2019 signing class and adds a veteran presence to Ole Miss' secondary. In four seasons with the Mean Green, Gaddie recorded 149 total tackles 20 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two forced fumbles.

Coming out of Lamar High School in 2019, Gaddie was rated as the No. 129 cornerback recruit and No. 162 player in the state of Texas.

Gaddie entered the portal on Monday and shortly after announced that he was visiting Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Coming out of Lamar High School in 2019, Gaddie was rated as the No. 129 cornerback recruit and No. 162 player in the state of Texas.

Gaddie joins an Ole Miss defense that is officially under new management now that Pete Golding has taken over as the team's defensive coordinator.

Golding has been with the Crimson Tide since 2018, becoming the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator of the Nick Saban era with just Kirby Smart (2008-2015) holding the position longer. He took over defensive play calling in 2018 and has been Alabama's lead DC since 2019.

While Golding was at the helm of Alabama's defense, the Tide won three SEC titles, and one national championship after competing for three others during his five-year tenure.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mana Taimani, JUCO OT from California, announces SEC commitment

Mana Taimani is headed to the SEC to continue his college football career. The JUCO product from California announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday. He shared the big news on social media. Starting in October, Taimani announced scholarship offers from Texas State, UNLV, Liberty, Auburn, Oklahoma State and...
OXFORD, MS
inForney.com

AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - An AMBER Alert for two little girls missing in north Texas has been canceled. The McKinney Police Department says Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were both found safe Sunday night. They were located with their 60 year old grandmother who was taken into custody. She...
MCKINNEY, TX
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Released From Jail, According To Officials

Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail on Christmas Eve. He’s facing charges for being an accessory after the fact in the PRE rapper’s death. Over a year after the tragic murder of Young Dolph, one of his alleged killers is no longer in jail. FOX13 Memphis shared the news on Friday (January 20), revealing that Shundale Barnett is presently a free man.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County

Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Man sentenced 60 years for Texas police murder he didn't do

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Texas police officer, even though he didn't pull the trigger. This January, Samuel Mayfield pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull who was actually shot by accomplice Dacion Steptoe, officials said.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy