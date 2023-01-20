General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine

FLINT (WWJ ) General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to make the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine. An extra $64 million will go toward EV production.

The plants are in Flint, Bay City, Defiance, Ohio and Rochester, New York. Flint will receive more than half the money.

“These investments, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members…, enable us to build world-class products for our customers and enable job security,” Gerard Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said in a release.

They will also help the automaker “strengthen its industry leading full-size SUV business and continue to support the company’s growing EV product portfolio,” the press release stated.

The Flint Operations Engine in Flint will receive about $579 million to build the V-8 Engine.

About $216 million will be allocated to Bay City to build camshafts, connecting rods and other machinery to support production of the engine in Flint.

Out of state, GM will invest about $55 million in Defiance toward building block castings to support “the future of V-8 engines.”

In New York, Rochester Operations will have about $68 million to make intake manifolds, fuel rails for the V-8.

GM will also give an additional $84 million to Rochester and Defiance for castings and components to support EV production.

Johnson said the investments in New York and Ohio help “(lead) the way to an all-electric future.”

GM said it has invested more than $37 billion in manufacturing facilities since 2013.

The company is not yet releasing product details and timing of the new Small Block V-8 engine.