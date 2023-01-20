ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Rogers introduced as South Dakota State's new head football coach

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

17 years ago, John Stiegelmeier changed Jimmy Rogers' life with four words.

Rogers, who was introduced as South Dakota State's 21st head football coach Friday, sat in Stiegelmeier's office on his visit with the Jackrabbits in 2006. "Short, slow, one of the best football players you'll ever (see)," Stiegelmeier said of a 17-year-old Rogers Friday. "Are those synonymous?" Back then, coaches around the country didn't see it that way. Rogers wasn't recruited. And South Dakota State, he said, wasn't a dream. But there was SDSU, there was Stiegelmeier sitting across the table to offer the only words he needed to hear.

"I believe in you," Stiegelmeier said to Rogers before offering him a scholarship.

Rogers, the 2022 FCS Coordinator of the Year, a player and longtime assistant for Stiegelmeier, now takes over the head-coaching role after Stiegelmeier announced his retirement after 26 years as SDSU's head coach Thursday evening. Rogers was a graduate assistant for Stiegelmeier and only left the school for one two years before returning to the Jackrabbits as an assistant in June 2013.

Stiegelmeier said if it weren't a transition made in house, then he wouldn't have retired. Rogers led a Jackrabbits defense that led the FCS in rushing defense (88.1 yards per game) and total interceptions (18) and was third in scoring defense (15.8 points per game) en route to the program's first-ever Division I FCS National Championship win, 45-21, over North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. SDSU safeties coach Jesse Bobbit will take over Rogers' former role as defensive coordinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTDBk_0kLiBUcV00

Rogers, 34, has had a lot of career conversations with South Dakota State Athletic Director Justin Sell over the years. He turned down a lot of opportunities. But sitting at the podium Friday, Rogers had accomplished his dream, one that was built on the only program to give him a chance. And a program he has now spent half of his life building up himself.

"My loyalty has always been to this place because this place has never made me question theirs," Rogers said Friday. "I'm extremely proud to be the next head football coach here in South Dakota State... I can finally say that my reality is it has become a dream."

More: What to know about new South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers

Rogers echoed a similar sentiment that Stiegelmeier repeated even after the press conference, his time as the head coach of South Dakota State football already a day gone by: Rogers wants to build the program beyond winning. He said that there is likely not a better returning group in FCS football next season — he listed offensive lineman Mason McCormick, quarterback Mark Gronowski, linebacker Adam Bock and Isaiah Davis as a few — both as players and "as workers and as teammates and the spirit of who they are."

In that, the Jackrabbits bring back most of the starters on a dominant FCS National Championship team, perhaps a touchdown shy of a win over Iowa, a 15-0 year and a mention among perhaps the best football teams in FCS history.

From a standpoint of program sustainability, Stiegelmeier knew Rogers was a future head coach since he was late in his playing career with the Jackrabbits. Jay Bubak, South Dakota State's defensive coordinator when Rogers played, told Stiegelmeier that Rogers had impacted SDSU football "more than anyone in the program."

"Including you, Stig," Bubak said to Stiegelmeier. From that moment, it was clear: the "dedication," "(playing) with injuries," his "love for South Dakota State University" became a staple of all future teams. The Jackrabbits have made the FCS playoffs every year Rogers has been an assistant, including two National Championship appearances and one win. Now, one of the pioneers of the program's Division I success from his time as a player takes the helm as its next head coach.

More: South Dakota State football head coach John Stiegelmeier retires

As far as the recruiting visit 17 years ago goes, Stiegelmeier said Rogers didn't tell the full story. Rogers stopped at Stiegelmeier and SDSU's commitment to him, but Stiegelmeier said that wasn't the end of the conversation. Stiegelmeier heard Rogers' explanation for why he wasn't getting recruited, told Rogers he believed — all things that Rogers mentioned earlier. But then Stiegelmeier began to give his offer: "We're going to give you a 65% scholarship and books —"

Rogers leaped up before Stiegelmeier even finished, stuck out his hand and said, "I'm in."

From that moment, Rogers was committed. And as the Jackrabbits' next head football coach, he still is.

