ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: Texas cities see some rent relief, but costs still stubbornly high

By Chad Washington
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zTO0_0kLiBOZN00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Rent prices have cooled down some the last few months in some parts of Texas, but other cities are still at a high rate compared to last year as inflation remains high, according to the latest reports.

Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas

While Houston renters saw a 4.6% drop in rent from December 2021 to December 2022, good for fourth among the top 14 U.S. major metro areas, the median rent price is still at $1,745, according to a report by Redfin .

Houston’s rent median is still lower than the national median at $1,979, a difference of $234.

Austin also saw a decrease in rent, dropping 2.0% to a median of $2,270, which is above the national median.

San Antonio saw the largest increase among Texas metros with a 5.1% increase, but their rent median remains the second lowest among U.S. metros at $1,456.

Dallas renters saw a mild increase of 0.9%, which added to their median of $2,131, the highest in the state.

Nationally, rents rose 5% from a year earlier, which was the smallest increase in almost a year in a half, the report said. Rents fell 1.4% from a month earlier and were down 3.6% from the August peak of $2,053.

Persistently high rental costs, inflation and economic uncertainty continued to dampen rental demand at the end of 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Who ever thought I would be chief?’ East Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief

LIVINGSTON, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the 1960s, when the seven-member […]
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

3 men indicted in San Antonio for $14.5 million Medicare fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were indicted in San Antonio on charges related to a Medicare fraud scheme that totaled $14.5 million. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio; Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas; and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, are facing a total of 22 charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy