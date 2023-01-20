ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

What does wine in grocery stores mean for all parties involved?

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
This is reporter Erin Udell.

After a decadeslong fight, Colorado is preparing to pop the cork on wine this year, with wine sales set to start in certain grocery and convenience stores March 1 after voters narrowly approved Proposition 125.

What does that mean for Fort Collins shoppers?

Several grocery chains have announced plans to bring wine to their Fort Collins locations. King Soopers, Safeway and Trader Joe’s are among them, meaning “Two-Buck Chuck” is heading to a grocery aisle near you.

While King Soopers called the move “a small change to a proven system that reflects consumer preferences,” local liquor store owners are bracing for the change’s potential impacts.

Here's what that change will look like for shoppers and what it could mean for some local businesses.

— Erin Udell, erinudell@coloradoan.com

