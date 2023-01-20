Should the State AG's Office request change of venue in Murdaugh case?

One of the most highly anticipated trials in modern times in the Palmetto State is set to begin on Monday. Once powerful and influential attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing charges in the double murder of his wife and son. The trial is set to happen in Walterboro, which is in Colleton County. That's the same county where the shootings happened. Given my experience with covering court cases and the high profile nature of this specific case, I am surprised that a change of venue was not requested or made. We know that the Murdaugh family had incredible amounts of influence, even more so in that part of the state. The reason that it wasn't pushed could be, that given how publicized the Murdaugh Family saga has been, that it may be nearly impossible to move it anywhere and find jurors who are not already influenced in some way, coming in. Do you think that the State AG's Office should request a change of venue in the state? Let us know below.