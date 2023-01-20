ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trae Young's Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfZlP_0kLiB9Pj00

Trae Young is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Trae Young has been upgraded to available.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, their best player Trae Young is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. New York:

Trae Young (left ankle soreness): Probable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Questionable

Young is currently averaging 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 40 games.

On Wednesday evening, the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks (on the road in Texas) 130-122, and Young had 18 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

The former Oklahoma star is in the middle of his fifth season in the NBA and has already started in the All-Star Game twice.

In each of the last two seasons, the Hawks have made the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021 Young took them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Right now, the Hawks are 23-22 in 45 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hawks are 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the east and have a 25-21 record in 46 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks are 14-8 in 22 games.

